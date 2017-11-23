By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Philips Avent Scf355/00 Bottle Warmer

3(5)Write a review
Philips Avent Scf355/00 Bottle Warmer
£ 32.00
£32.00/each

Product Description

  • Warm evenly, preserve the quality of your milk
  • Heats milk content in just 3 minutes
  • Also gently defrosts your milk
  • Fast and gentle warming of your breast milk. With 30 years of experience we understand how important your breast milk is for your baby. This bottle warmer ensures gentle and even warming, as fast as in 3 minutes, includes a handy defrost setting and will look great in your kitchen!

Information

5 Reviews

Average of 2.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Looks great but could be much better to use

3 stars

I purchased this to help me speed up getting a bottle and milk warm without using the kettle. For that specific purpose this items is fine and does work. But, it could be so much better. For one, the time guidelines in the manual book are wrong. It usually take a minute or 2 more to get the milk and bottle warm compared to the values in the book. Second, why not build a digital timer into the machine, make life easier for parents. Isn't that the whole idea of this time?? Ultimately it is a nice product but is let down by the mere fact it could be so much better.

Not what you would expect

1 stars

Very disappointed with this product - you actually have to time it when to turn the appliance off, otherwise the milk gets too hot. That's ridiculous... Even past models we used like 12 years ago would shut off at the right temperature and then keep the milk warm. This one does not! So no different from simply heating the bottle in a pan or something. What a joke.

Does what you need it to do

4 stars

It's just a little easier than warming in a mug of hot water and a little faster. Would be nice if it had a timer...

no better than a jug of boiled water

2 stars

warm's in 3 mins if the milk is already 20 degrees (at a drinkable temperature already) Most people keep their milk at 5 degrees. Also this "writing Guidelines box makes it hard to see what i have actually written, on a mobile device it's impossible" *feel free to remove this section of my comment - thought you should know*

Really Helps

4 stars

I have had this now for 7 weeks. It maybe you think I can use the microwave (don't as you can leave hot spots on the liquid) or I can heat some water. The truth is at 5 AM when you have been up and 1 AM and 3 AM it is so much easier and quicker to drop it into this device. Easy and simple even baby brain can operate it. Only down side is that it is a little expensive for a water heater and it would be nice for it to have it's own alarm?

