Philips Avent Scf355/00 Bottle Warmer

Looks great but could be much better to use
I purchased this to help me speed up getting a bottle and milk warm without using the kettle. For that specific purpose this items is fine and does work. But, it could be so much better. For one, the time guidelines in the manual book are wrong. It usually take a minute or 2 more to get the milk and bottle warm compared to the values in the book. Second, why not build a digital timer into the machine, make life easier for parents. Isn't that the whole idea of this time?? Ultimately it is a nice product but is let down by the mere fact it could be so much better.
Not what you would expect
Very disappointed with this product - you actually have to time it when to turn the appliance off, otherwise the milk gets too hot. That's ridiculous... Even past models we used like 12 years ago would shut off at the right temperature and then keep the milk warm. This one does not! So no different from simply heating the bottle in a pan or something. What a joke.
Does what you need it to do
It's just a little easier than warming in a mug of hot water and a little faster. Would be nice if it had a timer...
no better than a jug of boiled water
warm's in 3 mins if the milk is already 20 degrees (at a drinkable temperature already) Most people keep their milk at 5 degrees.
Really Helps
I have had this now for 7 weeks. It maybe you think I can use the microwave (don't as you can leave hot spots on the liquid) or I can heat some water. The truth is at 5 AM when you have been up and 1 AM and 3 AM it is so much easier and quicker to drop it into this device. Easy and simple even baby brain can operate it. Only down side is that it is a little expensive for a water heater and it would be nice for it to have it's own alarm?