Tesco Apple & Grape Snack Pack 80G

Tesco Apple & Grape Snack Pack 80G
£ 0.50
£6.25/kg

Offer

Each pack (80g)
  • Energy191kJ 45kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.1g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars9.8g
    11%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 239kJ / 57kcal

Product Description

  • Apple slices and grapes.
  • A selection of apple slices and grapes
  • Sweet & Crisp
  • Pack size: 80g

Information

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 1 day and by 'use by' date shown

Produce of

Produced in Northern Ireland

Preparation and Usage

  • Washed and ready to eat.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • May contain pips / seeds.Warning: Whole grapes can present a choking hazard to small children..

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

80g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy239kJ / 57kcal191kJ / 45kcal
Fat0.1g0.1g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate12.3g9.8g
Sugars12.3g9.8g
Fibre2.6g2.1g
Protein0.3g0.2g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

