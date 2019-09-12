Tesco Apple & Grape Snack Pack 80G
Offer
- Energy191kJ 45kcal2%
- Fat0.1g0%
- Saturates<0.1g<1%
- Sugars9.8g11%
- Salt0.1g<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 239kJ / 57kcal
Product Description
- Apple slices and grapes.
- A selection of apple slices and grapes
- Sweet & Crisp
- Pack size: 80g
Information
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 1 day and by 'use by' date shown
Produce of
Produced in Northern Ireland
Preparation and Usage
Washed and ready to eat.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Warnings
- May contain pips / seeds.Warning: Whole grapes can present a choking hazard to small children..
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
80g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|A serving contains
|Energy
|239kJ / 57kcal
|191kJ / 45kcal
|Fat
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Saturates
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|12.3g
|9.8g
|Sugars
|12.3g
|9.8g
|Fibre
|2.6g
|2.1g
|Protein
|0.3g
|0.2g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
May contain pips / seeds.Warning: Whole grapes can present a choking hazard to small children..
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019