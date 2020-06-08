By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Coconut Collaborative Yogurt With Mango & Passion Fruit 120G

Product Description

  • Cultured Coconut Milk Dessert with Fruit
  • Our Farms Grow on Trees
  • To help Southeast Asian farmers, we plant thousands of coconut trees. Our little piece of jungle will regenerate soil and provide wildlife habitat and income for communities.
  • Join the coconut revolution...
  • A World of Good
  • All Hail the Mighty Coconut
  • They're delicious and super-thick and creamy. You've gotta really love those furry little fruits.
  • Free From Dairy but not Temptation
  • Dear dairy, we've found someone else... coconuts! We use them to make all sorts of cultured coconut milk and coconut cream treats. They're our not-so-secret secret weapon. Use them in your recipes too.
  • Made with coconut milk
  • Thick & creamy
  • Contains coconut water
  • Contains live cultures
  • Dairy and gluten free
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 120G

Information

Ingredients

Coconut Milk (73%) (Coconut Extract, Coconut Water), Coconut Water (23%), Cornflour, Potato Starch, Stabiliser (Pectin*), Non-Dairy Cultures (S. Thermophilus + L. Bulgaricus, Lactobacillus Acidophilus, Bifidobacterium Lactis), Mango & Passion Fruit Compote (15%) (Fruit Derived Sugars**, Water, Mango Puree (20%), Passion Fruit Puree with Seeds (10%), Cornflour, Passion Fruit Juice Concentrate (2.3%), Natural Flavouring, Colour (Beta Carotene)), *from Fruit, ** from Grape and Apple

Allergy Information

  • Produced in a factory that handles Nuts.

Storage

Keep refrigeratedStore below 7°C.

Name and address

  • The Coconut Collaborative Ltd.,
  • 16A Great Peter Street,
  • London,
  • SW1P 2BX.

Return to

Net Contents

120g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g:
Energy 515kJ/124kcal
Fat 9.6g
of which Saturates 9.1g
Carbohydrate 8.2g
of which Sugars 4.3g
Protein 1.1g
Salt 0.06g

Absolutely delicious..

5 stars

Absolutely delicious..

Good alternative to dairy and soya yogurts

5 stars

It's really good alternative to milk yogurts. Not sour as other analogues, light and tasty. A bit pricey, but I am not putting less starts, just because of ingredients and taste.

