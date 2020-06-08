Coconut Collaborative Yogurt With Mango & Passion Fruit 120G

To help Southeast Asian farmers, we plant thousands of coconut trees. Our little piece of jungle will regenerate soil and provide wildlife habitat and income for communities.
A World of Good
All Hail the Mighty Coconut
They're delicious and super-thick and creamy. You've gotta really love those furry little fruits.
Free From Dairy but not Temptation
Dear dairy, we've found someone else... coconuts! We use them to make all sorts of cultured coconut milk and coconut cream treats. They're our not-so-secret secret weapon. Use them in your recipes too.
Made with coconut milk
Thick & creamy
Contains coconut water
Contains live cultures
Dairy and gluten free
Suitable for vegans
Pack size: 120G
Information
Ingredients
Coconut Milk (73%) (Coconut Extract, Coconut Water), Coconut Water (23%), Cornflour, Potato Starch, Stabiliser (Pectin*), Non-Dairy Cultures (S. Thermophilus + L. Bulgaricus, Lactobacillus Acidophilus, Bifidobacterium Lactis), Mango & Passion Fruit Compote (15%) (Fruit Derived Sugars**, Water, Mango Puree (20%), Passion Fruit Puree with Seeds (10%), Cornflour, Passion Fruit Juice Concentrate (2.3%), Natural Flavouring, Colour (Beta Carotene)), *from Fruit, ** from Grape and Apple
Allergy Information
Produced in a factory that handles Nuts.
Storage
Keep refrigeratedStore below 7°C.
Name and address
The Coconut Collaborative Ltd.,
16A Great Peter Street,
London,
SW1P 2BX.
Return to
Net Contents
120g ℮
Nutrition
Typical Values
per 100g:
Energy
515kJ/124kcal
Fat
9.6g
of which Saturates
9.1g
Carbohydrate
8.2g
of which Sugars
4.3g
Protein
1.1g
Salt
0.06g
