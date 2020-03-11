Kiddylicious Smoothie Melts Mango 6G
Product Description
- Banana, mango and passion fruit whizzed and freeze dried into melt-in-your-mouth snacks
- Banana, mango and passion fruit are whizzed up to make a frothy purée, then set into crunchy bubbly bites that melt on your tongue. Wow!
- Our super tasty melts, in perfect snack sized portions are an ideal healthier treat. Pop them into your bag for a delicious snack wherever your are! Try them in home baking too.
- When my kids were little I always looked out for snacks that they would love munching. So at Kiddylicious I make sure that delicious taste is at the heart of everything we create.
- 1 of 5 a day
- Crunchy, melty fruity bites
- Packed with real fruit
- Suitable for 12 months+ to grown ups
- Lactose free
- No gluten, milk, nuts, egg or preservatives
- No added sugar or salt
- No artificial flavours or colours
- No added preservatives
- Suitable for Coeliacs, lactose intolerant and vegetarians
- Pack size: 6G
- No added sugar or salt
Ingredients
100% Fruit, Mango Purée, Passion Fruit Purée, An average of 300g of Bananas, 168g of Mango and 14g of Passion Fruit have been used to prepare 100g of Smoothie Melts
Allergy Information
- Free From: Lactose
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Produce of
Lovingly made in the EU
Preparation and Usage
- These Smoothie Melts will go soft if left uneaten in an open bag- so be quick, eat them up fast!
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Preservatives
Warnings
- KIDDY CARE: Kiddylicious Smoothie Melts are specifically developed for children over 12 months. Always supervise young children whilst they're enjoying them.
Name and address
- Lovingly made for:
- The Kids Food Company Ltd,
- Kiddy HQ,
- 152 Station Road,
- Amersham,
- HP6 5DW,
Lower age limit
12 Months
Net Contents
6g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 6g bag
|Energy (kJ)
|1454
|87
|Energy (kcal)
|347
|21
|Fat (g)
|0.6
|<0.5
|(of which saturates) (g)*
|0.2
|<0.1
|Carbohydrate (g)
|77.7
|4.7
|(of which sugars) (g)
|63.7
|3.8
|Fibre (g)
|5.1
|0.3
|Protein (g)
|4.1
|<0.5
|Salt (g)
|<0.01
|<0.01
|*sugars naturally found in the fruit
Safety information
KIDDY CARE: Kiddylicious Smoothie Melts are specifically developed for children over 12 months. Always supervise young children whilst they're enjoying them.
