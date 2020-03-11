Kiddylicious Wafers Banana 40G

Product Description
- Rice wafers with a hint of banana
- See kiddylicious.com for more information
- For weaning...
- Our Wafers dissolve easily in the mouth making them perfect for weaning. Made with subtle hints of real fruit or veg, their delicate texture offers comfort for teething babies too.
- And beyond...
- Little ones can use Kiddylicious Wafers to spoon and scoop up purées, yoghurts and dips for a fun pudding or snack.
- Out and about...
- Pop our handy twin packs in your bag* for a quick and easy snack wherever you are. There's no sticky mess to clear up afterwards so everyone is happy!
- *Take care when you put Kiddylicious Wafers in your bag, basket or trolley - they are fragile and might get broken.
- When I discovered these great tasting rice wafers I knew they would be perfect for little ones. Kiddylicious Wafers have a special delicate texture that dissolves easily making them an ideal first food, and gentle enough to comfort teething babies.
- We know that newly developed tastebuds make flavours more intense for little ones which is why our rice wafers are gently flavoured with subtle hints of real fruit and vegetables.
- Each wafer is designed to be the perfect size for little hands and you'll be delighted to know they're mess free too!
- It's delicious
- No mess
- 10 yummy twin packs
- Rice wafers for babies and beyond
- Encourages self feeding
- Suitable first food around 6 months
- No gluten, dairy, nuts or egg
- No added salt
- No artificial flavours, colours or preservatives
- Suitable for... coeliacs, dairy intolerant and Vegetarians
- Pack size: 40G
Information
Ingredients
Jasmine Rice Flour, Tapioca Starch, Apple Juice Concentrate, Banana Powder (5.4%), Natural Banana Flavour, Vitamin E (Mixed Tocopherols) added to preserve freshness, Thiamin (Vitamin B1)
Allergy Information
- Free From: Dairy, Eggs, Gluten, Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Kiddylicious Wafers are lovingly made in Thailand
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- KIDDY CARE: Kiddylicious Wafers are specifically developed for children from 6 months. Always supervise young children whilst they're enjoying them.
Name and address
- Lovingly made for:
- The Kids Food Company Ltd.,
- Kiddy HQ,
- 152 Station Road,
- Amersham,
- HP6 5DW,
Lower age limit
6 Months
Net Contents
10 x 4g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 4g pack
|Energy (kJ)
|1705
|68
|Energy (kcal)
|402
|16
|Fat (g)
|1.5
|<0.5
|(of which saturates) (g)
|0.7
|<0.1
|Carbohydrate (g)
|90.0
|3.6
|(of which sugars) (g)
|6.4
|<0.5
|Fibre (g)
|2.9
|0.1
|Protein (g)
|5.7
|<0.5
|Salt (g)
|0.0
|0.0
Safety information
KIDDY CARE: Kiddylicious Wafers are specifically developed for children from 6 months. Always supervise young children whilst they're enjoying them.
