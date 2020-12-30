By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Heinz Biscotti Mango & Apricot 60G

1(1)Write a review
Heinz Biscotti Mango & Apricot 60G
£ 0.70
£1.17/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Reduced sugar mango & apricot flavoured finger biscuits
  • Use as part of a varied weaning diet.
  • Looking for a tasty snack your little one will love? Packed full of flavour, our Heinz So Yummy Mango & Apricot Biscotti are made in Italy to our own unique recipe. With a gentle crunch which softens easily in little mouths.
  • Our baby biscuits don't just taste delicious, they also have 8 key vitamins and minerals.
  • Now baked with less sugar*
  • *Made with 30% less sugar compared to Heinz Golden Multigrain Biscotti
  • Our Biscotti are made to our unique recipe, with a gentle crunch that softens in little mouths and have a perfect shape for self-feeding.
  • Heinz So Yummy
  • Wrap - Plastic - not currently recycled
  • Gentle crunch, softens in little mouths
  • Six mango and apricot flavoured finger biscuits
  • Contains 8 key vitamins and minerals
  • 8 Key Vitamins and Minerals
  • Great Taste Same Texture
  • Perfect for Little Fingers
  • No artificial colours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 60G

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Soluble Corn Fibre, Skimmed Milk Powder, Mango Puree (4%), Apricot Puree (4%), Barley Malt Extract, Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Phosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Calcium Carbonate, Natural Flavourings, Iron Fumarate, Zinc Sulphate, Niacin, Vitamin E, Riboflavin, Thiamin, Vitamin B6, Vitamin A, Folic Acid, Vitamin K, Vitamin B12

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Milk, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, storing them in an airtight container will keep them fresh.

Preparation and Usage

  • Easy prep: We've made these biscotti to dissolve easily in little mouths and they can also be softened with a spoonful of milk for babies from 7 months.
  • Always make sure a responsible adult is supervising your baby while they eat.
  • Remember to clean your baby's teeth, especially before bedtime.

Number of uses

4 servings per pack

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.
  • H.J. Heinz Company (Ireland) Ltd.,
  • Avoca Court,
  • Blackrock,

Return to

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.
  • H.J. Heinz Company (Ireland) Ltd.,
  • Avoca Court,
  • Blackrock,
  • Co. Dublin.
  • Phone 0800 212 991
  • (ROI 1800 99 53 11) or visit heinzbaby.co.uk

Lower age limit

7 Months

Net Contents

60g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 3 Biscotti (15g)% LRV†
Energy 1708kJ256kJ405kcal
Fat 8.7g1.3g
-of which saturates 0.8g0.1g
Carbohydrate 69.0g10.4g
-of which sugars 15.8g2.4g
Fibre 7.3g1.1g
Protein 9.0g1.4g
Salt 0.5g0.1g
Vitamin A 380µg57µg
Vitamin E 6mg0.9mg
Vitamin K 15µg2µg
Thiamin (B1) 0.5mg0.08mg15%
Riboflavin (B2) 0.8mg0.12mg15%
Niacin 9mg1.4mg15%
Vitamin B6 0.7mg0.11mg15%
Folic Acid 100µg15µg15%
Vitamin B12 0.7µg0.11µg15%
Calcium 310mg47mg
Iron 6mg0.9mg15%
Zinc 4mg0.6mg15%
Vitamins & Minerals---
4 servings per pack---
†The LRV (Labelling Reference Value) is the amount of vitamin or mineral needed per day to meet the requirements of infants and young children---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

sugar content

1 stars

these contain added sugar. not what I expect from baby food. I have seen sweets from other brands with no added sugar and would much rather buy that

