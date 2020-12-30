Heinz Biscotti Mango & Apricot 60G

sugar content
these contain added sugar. not what I expect from baby food. I have seen sweets from other brands with no added sugar and would much rather buy that
Wheat Flour, Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Soluble Corn Fibre, Skimmed Milk Powder, Mango Puree (4%), Apricot Puree (4%), Barley Malt Extract, Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Phosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Calcium Carbonate, Natural Flavourings, Iron Fumarate, Zinc Sulphate, Niacin, Vitamin E, Riboflavin, Thiamin, Vitamin B6, Vitamin A, Folic Acid, Vitamin K, Vitamin B12
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, storing them in an airtight container will keep them fresh.
4 servings per pack
7 Months
60g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 3 Biscotti (15g)
|% LRV†
|Energy
|1708kJ
|256kJ
|405kcal
|Fat
|8.7g
|1.3g
|-of which saturates
|0.8g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|69.0g
|10.4g
|-of which sugars
|15.8g
|2.4g
|Fibre
|7.3g
|1.1g
|Protein
|9.0g
|1.4g
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.1g
|Vitamin A
|380µg
|57µg
|Vitamin E
|6mg
|0.9mg
|Vitamin K
|15µg
|2µg
|Thiamin (B1)
|0.5mg
|0.08mg
|15%
|Riboflavin (B2)
|0.8mg
|0.12mg
|15%
|Niacin
|9mg
|1.4mg
|15%
|Vitamin B6
|0.7mg
|0.11mg
|15%
|Folic Acid
|100µg
|15µg
|15%
|Vitamin B12
|0.7µg
|0.11µg
|15%
|Calcium
|310mg
|47mg
|Iron
|6mg
|0.9mg
|15%
|Zinc
|4mg
|0.6mg
|15%
|Vitamins & Minerals
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|†The LRV (Labelling Reference Value) is the amount of vitamin or mineral needed per day to meet the requirements of infants and young children
|-
|-
|-
