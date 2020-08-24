Yorkie Raisin & Biscuit Chocolate Bar 44G

My favourite bar. I've had one of these every day
My favourite bar. I've had one of these every day for the past 5 or 6 years. They have decreased in size quite dramatically but still taste just as good! I do find that the last piece of chocolate sometimes seems to be missing any raisins but the other pieces always have at least one or two in, along with the biscuit bits.
Shocking
Anyone who chooses this over any other chocolate bar has serious problems. One of the worst chocolate bars I’ve ever tasted/seen.