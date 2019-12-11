By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tick Tock Organic Green Tea 40S 72G

  • Organic Rooibos Green Tea
  • Morning, Noon & Night
  • A delicious cup of tea brimming with natural goodness.
  • Green Tick Tock's delicate colour and fresh taste make a delicious cup of tea. Gentle, naturally caffeine free and brimming with rooibos goodness, Tick Tock can be enjoyed by the whole family at any time - morning, noon and night.
  • A Family Favourite
  • Specially selected pure organic rooibos. Harvested by hand and made naturally in the clear Cedarberg mountain air.
  • Did you know? While traditional green tea contains caffeine, our rooibos green tea, made from pure organic rooibos, is 100% naturally caffeine free.
  • A Family Favourite from the Founders of Rooibos Tea
  • The Tick Tock family have been makers of rooibos tea ever since Grandfather Benjamin Ginsberg perfected the delicious brew in 1903
  • Our light and delicate Rooibos Green Tea combines the original Tick Tock tradition with ancient Chinese green tea making techniques.
  • The oxidation process that naturally occurs after harvesting is cut short by the application of heat, allowing the tea to retain its lighter colour and subtle taste.
  • Organic
  • Naturally caffeine free
  • For bright days & peaceful nights
  • Great taste 2014
  • Allows restful sleep
  • Gentle and low in tannin
  • For the whole family
  • Harvested by hand
  • Pack size: 72g

Green Organic Rooibos Tea (Aspalathus Linearis)

Store in a cool dry place away from strong light and odours

Packed in the United Kingdom from imported ingredients

  • Directions Add freshly boiled water and brew for 2-4 minutes. Also delicious as an iced tea.

  • Tick Tock Teas Ltd,
  • PO Box 125,
  • Newbury,
  • RG20 9LY,
  • United Kingdom.

  • www.ticktocktea.com

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Best Green Tea On The Market

Beautiful, natural, stays clear in a cup or difuser with no bitter after taste no matter how long it's left for.

