Croydex Shower Riser Rail Hook Caddy Chrome

Good size for one person
As a single person I find it difficult to find a shower caddy that doesn't have lots of layers! This is the perfect size to fit in my shower gel, shampoo and conditioner for a single person. The hook over is also good for my shower fitting which does not easily come away from the hole to loop something over which is such a requirement for so many other caddies. Price was also less for the exact same product as other retailers I compared with.
Very good purchase
Excellent good for slim showers where nail is not option. Easy hanging. Little bulky but good advantage on big shampoos and body wash.
Brilliant Value!
Small but large enough to hold 4 large shampoo/shower gel bottles and hooks over riser well neatly.
Does what its meant to!
Good large hook that fits over wide base of shower unit. Storage fits approx 2 large and 2/3 small bottles comfortably
Non Rust
This caddy is perfect size for all your shower essentials. I have been using this a few months and as described it has not rusted. I chose this style as no screws or drilling tiles needed, just hook over, simple and practicle.
Shower Caddy a success
Pleased with my purchase - the caddy is nice and deep, able to hold tall bottles without them falling over. Surprised how much it can hold, but best to not have too many heavy items. It is hung as suggested, but just as a precaution I purchased a cheap suction hook to stick it to the shower wall. Pleased to say it hasn't budged.
Value for money
Large product for the price. Fits many bottles in. Doesn't actually fit over my stand so it's not for me.
Shower caddy
I purchased this a few weeks ago and it works well in the shower . No screws or drilling , just the job.
Useful but rusted quickly
Very happy for the first four months of use. I bought two and both have started to rust. So if you do decide to buy this product, make sure you keep your receipt.
Ideal for the purpose
Easy to attach, holds bath things and keeps them to hand