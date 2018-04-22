Croydex Shower Riser Rail Hook Caddy Chrome

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
  • Simple hook-over shower rail function, single-tier storage basket
  • Made from metal with a chrome-plating for rust-resistance
  • H28xW18xD13cm
  • - Optional self-adhesive pad for additional security
  • - Measures 280 x 180 x 130 mm (H x W x D) (Max. Load 2 kg)
  • - 5-Year Rust-free Guarantee
  • A simple and elegant solution to bathroom clutter, this contemporary shower caddy complements any bathroom style. Just hook over your riser rail to win back your bathroom. Wipe clean with a five-year rust-free guarantee, this chrome-plated steel caddy is a no tools, no fuss option.
  • To retain the best quality finish, clean product regularly with a soft cloth and mild detergents. Do not use abrasive or chemical cleaners as these may damage the product.
  • Do not use the product as a grab rail. The adhesive pad is suitable for use on most flat, finished surfaces, such as gloss paint, tiles, polished stone, laminates and mildly textured surfaces. The adhesive pad is not suitable for use on unfinished material, such as brick, J19 blockwork and loose, flaky surfaces. Do not use the adhesive pad on decorative wall paper finishes as these will be damaged on removal. Do not overload the caddy - maximum weight 2kg (4.5lbs) evenly distributed. Do not position pad over uneven grout lines.

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Good size for one person

4 stars

As a single person I find it difficult to find a shower caddy that doesn't have lots of layers! This is the perfect size to fit in my shower gel, shampoo and conditioner for a single person. The hook over is also good for my shower fitting which does not easily come away from the hole to loop something over which is such a requirement for so many other caddies. Price was also less for the exact same product as other retailers I compared with.

Very good purchase

5 stars

Excellent good for slim showers where nail is not option. Easy hanging. Little bulky but good advantage on big shampoos and body wash.

Brilliant Value!

5 stars

Small but large enough to hold 4 large shampoo/shower gel bottles and hooks over riser well neatly.

Does what its meant to!

4 stars

Good large hook that fits over wide base of shower unit. Storage fits approx 2 large and 2/3 small bottles comfortably

Non Rust

5 stars

This caddy is perfect size for all your shower essentials. I have been using this a few months and as described it has not rusted. I chose this style as no screws or drilling tiles needed, just hook over, simple and practicle.

Shower Caddy a success

4 stars

Pleased with my purchase - the caddy is nice and deep, able to hold tall bottles without them falling over. Surprised how much it can hold, but best to not have too many heavy items. It is hung as suggested, but just as a precaution I purchased a cheap suction hook to stick it to the shower wall. Pleased to say it hasn't budged.

Value for money

4 stars

Large product for the price. Fits many bottles in. Doesn't actually fit over my stand so it's not for me.

Shower caddy

4 stars

I purchased this a few weeks ago and it works well in the shower . No screws or drilling , just the job.

Useful but rusted quickly

2 stars

Very happy for the first four months of use. I bought two and both have started to rust. So if you do decide to buy this product, make sure you keep your receipt.

Ideal for the purpose

4 stars

Easy to attach, holds bath things and keeps them to hand

