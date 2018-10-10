By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Tropical Smoothie 4 X 180 Ml

image 1 of Tesco Tropical Smoothie 4 X 180 Ml
£ 2.25
£0.31/100ml
Each carton
  • Energy454kJ 107kcal
    5%
  • Fat0.2g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars23.8g
    26%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 252kJ / 59kcal

Product Description

  • Orange, pineapple and apple juices not from concentrate, with banana and mango purées.
  • PERFECT FOR LUNCHBOXES Mighty mangoes, tangy pineapple and banana, all squished together At Tesco our range of food and drinks, for children, has been specially developed to encourage your child to enjoy an exciting food adventure They can discover all the tastes and textures of good, healthy food and refreshing drinks. There are no nasties in this range, all we have added is a lot of thought and care.
  • Pack size: 720ml

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Orange Juice (35%), Pineapple Juice (22%), Apple Juice (20%), Banana Purée (16%), Mango Purée (7%).

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before opening and pierce with straw.

    Best served chilled.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

4 x 180ml e (720ml)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlEach carton (180ml)
Energy252kJ / 59kcal454kJ / 107kcal
Fat0.1g0.2g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate13.2g23.8g
Sugars13.2g23.8g
Fibre0.5g0.9g
Protein0.6g1.1g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Tasty cheaper alternative

5 stars

But these regularly, my boys love them

