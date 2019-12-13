Tesco Guinea Pig Nuggets 2 Kilograms

Great food
Composition:
Wheatfeed, Oatfeed, Sunflower Meal, Grass, Lucerne, Carob Bean Meal, Vegetable Oil, Minerals, Linseed (1%).
Additives per kg:
Nutritional Additives: Vitamin A 15, 000 IU, Vitamin D3 1500 IU, Vitamin E 90 mg, Vitamin C 250 mg, Zinc Chelate of Amino Acid Hydrate 133 mg, Manganous Oxide 48 mg, Zinc Oxide 41 mg, Copper Sulphate Pentahydrate 25 mg, Calcium Iodate Anhydrous 2 mg. Antioxidant.
Analytical Constituents (%):
Protein: 16 / Fat Content: 4.5 / Crude Fibre: 17 / Inorganic Matter: 7.5 / Calcium: 0.8 / Phosphorous: 0.6
Store in a cool dry place. To maintain freshness fold down the top of the bag after use.
Produced in the U.K.
Daily feeding guide
Tesco guinea pig nuggets are formulated to be fed in conjunction with an unlimited supply of fresh hay. The following daily quantities are to be used as a guide only. Adjust the amount accordingly to keep your guinea pig at optimal weight. Supplement your guinea pig's diet with small amounts of fresh greens. Fruit should be fed sparingly as a treat only.
Feed your guinea pig: 15-30g of Tesco guinea pig nuggets per day alongside unlimited amounts of fresh hay.
Guinea pig care
Providing your guinea pig with the correct amount of fibre is very important to overall health and well-being. It is essential that your guinea pig has access to fresh hay and or grass at all times. Fibre provided by hay and grass has many beneficial functions:
It helps to maintain a healthy digestive system.
It helps wear down your guinea pig's continuously growing teeth. Overgrown teeth can be painful and prevent your guinea pig from eating properly leading to health problems.
Guinea pigs are natural grazers and will spend a large proportion of their time foraging for food. Constant access to hay and or grass helps prevent your pet from becoming bored and encourages them to express natural behaviour.
Guinea pigs can be prone to weight gain if they do not have the opportunity to exercise. It is essential that your guinea pig has access to a large area where they can run about and play. This helps them to maintain an optimal weight and provides mental stimulation.
Ensure your guinea pig has access to fresh water at all times.
