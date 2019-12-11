Nescafe Azera Espresso 100G

Rip Off
What a rip off,do not waste your money,just buy the normal nescafe original.It tastes just the same,and half the price.
Has it been reformulated
I have been drinking all three varieties for several years now, and have recently noticed that they are all much weaker with an undiscernable crema and none of that fresh coffee taste. I wonder if they have been reformulated? I am thinking of reverting back to granulated instant as I think this is no longer worth the premium price.
Taste changed
Not sure if this is a new product, but I was a big fan of the classic Nescafe Espresso. Taste of Nescafe Azera Espresso is different than the classical version, but not in a good way. The new coffee does not dissolve fully and it impacts the taste. And all this for a higher price.
Great idea, poor product
As a regular drinker of espresso coffee from my Nespresso machine I thought I would try this - after all Nescafe and Nespresso are both part of the Nestlé group. It was a huge mistake; you may like this product as a drink in its own right (I don't) but it certainly is not espresso coffee as my palate understands it. My recommendation - avoid at all costs.
Terrible new taste
I loved the old Nescafé Espresso. Drank it every day. Alas the new taste is really terrible. I can't believe this is made of coffee beans
Ghastly
Bought this as couldn't find my usual jar of Nescafé Espresso. Hoped it was the same or better. This tastes like a cross between mud and Camp coffee. Really disappointed will throw it out. Not even a dash of whisky can mask the grungy taste.
new taste
I bought for years espresso from nescafé and was very satisfied with the taste. De espress Azera taste complete different and is much worse. The new packaging is very beautiful.
Perfectly smooth
I love the Azera range. It's so simple to make the perfect cup of coffee. The taste is authentic and deep.
Rich Flavour
I bought this two weeks ago as I love espresso coffee, but can't always get one from a coffee machine. Nescafe Azera Espresso is great for a good, rich, instant espresso. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great Coffee
A very good cup of coffee just like a drink from espresso machine.