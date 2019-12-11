By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nescafe Azera Espresso 100G

3.5(22)Write a review
Nescafe Azera Espresso 100G
£ 2.74
£2.74/100g

Offer

Each serving (mug) contains
  • Energy9kJ 2kcal
    <1%
  • FatTrace
    <1%
  • SaturatesTrace
    <1%
  • Sugars0.1g
    <1%
  • SaltTrace
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • Soluble coffee with finely ground roasted coffee.
  • "Design packs are subject to availability - where multiple designs are available packs will be selected at random."
  Discover our Instagram @nescafeazera
  Follow us on Twitter @nescafeazera
  Join us at facebook.com/NescafeUK
  Visit nescafe.co.uk/azera
  • Discover espresso coffee at home with NESCAFÉ AZERA Espresso, a blend of instant coffee and finely ground roasted coffee beans.
  • It all starts with a NESCAFÉ
  • NESCAFÉ is the world's favourite coffee brand, enjoyed in over 180 countries worldwide. With over 75 years of experience in selecting, roasting and blending the very best coffee, it's no surprise that over 5,500 cups of NESCAFÉ coffee are drunk every second!
  • The NESCAFÉ Plan
  • Did you know? As part of the NESCAFÉ Plan, we work directly with farmers and provide them with training and local assistance. Find out more about the NESCAFÉ Plan at www.nescafe.co.uk/nescafe-plan.
  • Why not explore the rest of our barista-style range? Discover a full-bodied coffee with NESCAFÉ AZERA Intenso, a premium latte with NESCAFÉ AZERA Latte and enjoy an americano when you're out and about with NESCAFÉ AZERA Coffee To Go Americano.
  • Our coffee may settle in transit.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere
  • Makes 55 mugs*
  • *One mug = 1 tsp (1.8g) + 200ml hot water
  • Bring the taste of barista-style coffee home with a premium espresso
  • Made with quality coffee beans for a rich, intense flavour
  • Enjoy a fusion of instant and finely ground roasted coffee beans
  • Each cup is topped with a layer of velvety coffee crema
  • Prepare your instant espresso in moments using just hot water
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Ingredients

Soluble Coffee, Roast and Ground Coffee (5%)

Storage

Best Before End: See Base of Tin

Preparation and Usage

  • 1) Add 1 heaped tsp (1.8g) into your favourite mug.
  • 2) Pour in 200ml of hot (but not boiling) water.
  • 3) Enjoy your barista-style coffee.

Name and address

  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • Nestle Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 100mlPer serving (1.8g + 200ml water)% RI*
Energy kJ51459
Energy kcal12512<1%
Fat g1.0NilTrace<1%
of which saturates g0.5NilTrace<1%
Carbohydrate g3.0Trace0.1<1%
of which sugars g3.0Trace0.1<1%
Fibre g34.30.30.6-
Protein g7.80.10.1<1%
Salt g0.24NilTrace<1%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----

22 Reviews

Average of 3.6 stars

Rip Off

1 stars

What a rip off,do not waste your money,just buy the normal nescafe original.It tastes just the same,and half the price.

Has it been reformulated

1 stars

I have been drinking all three varieties for several years now, and have recently noticed that they are all much weaker with an undiscernable crema and none of that fresh coffee taste. I wonder if they have been reformulated? I am thinking of reverting back to granulated instant as I think this is no longer worth the premium price.

Taste changed

2 stars

Not sure if this is a new product, but I was a big fan of the classic Nescafe Espresso. Taste of Nescafe Azera Espresso is different than the classical version, but not in a good way. The new coffee does not dissolve fully and it impacts the taste. And all this for a higher price.

Great idea, poor product

1 stars

As a regular drinker of espresso coffee from my Nespresso machine I thought I would try this - after all Nescafe and Nespresso are both part of the Nestlé group. It was a huge mistake; you may like this product as a drink in its own right (I don't) but it certainly is not espresso coffee as my palate understands it. My recommendation - avoid at all costs.

Terrible new taste

1 stars

I loved the old Nescafé Espresso. Drank it every day. Alas the new taste is really terrible. I can't believe this is made of coffee beans

Ghastly

1 stars

Bought this as couldn't find my usual jar of Nescafé Espresso. Hoped it was the same or better. This tastes like a cross between mud and Camp coffee. Really disappointed will throw it out. Not even a dash of whisky can mask the grungy taste.

new taste

1 stars

I bought for years espresso from nescafé and was very satisfied with the taste. De espress Azera taste complete different and is much worse. The new packaging is very beautiful.

Perfectly smooth

5 stars

I love the Azera range. It's so simple to make the perfect cup of coffee. The taste is authentic and deep.

Rich Flavour

4 stars

I bought this two weeks ago as I love espresso coffee, but can't always get one from a coffee machine. Nescafe Azera Espresso is great for a good, rich, instant espresso. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great Coffee

5 stars

A very good cup of coffee just like a drink from espresso machine.

