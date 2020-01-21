Aberlour 12Yo Single Malt Whisky 70Cl

Product Description
- 12 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky from Speyside
- Aberlour 12 Year Old is an award-winning single malt scotch whisky. This elegant yet complex malt, suitable for all occasions, has been matured in two cask types - Traditional oak and Sherry oak casks. Specially selected every year, they are filled with whisky and quietly aged for a minimum of twelve years; then the casks are married together. Traditional oak casks encourage the subtle character of Aberlour to develop, whilst Sherry oak casks add hints of ruby gold colour and a deep and rich flavour to the whisky. A perfectly balanced single malt whisky with notes of fruits and spices. Sold in its signature box, it is the perfect gift for any occasion.
- Serving suggestion: Enjoy straight, neat or on the rocks.
- At Aberlour we believe in substance over style. Our whisky is born out of craft, passion and knowledge that's been handed down through generations. Our story is of community, locally sourced ingredients and families of craftmen who shaped us into who we are today. Aberlour is generally double-cask matured in Oloroso sherry casks and American oak barrels to create our recognisably rich and complex Speyside single malt whisky. Steeped in centuries of legend and surrounded by the dramatic Highland scenery of Ben Rinnes, the village of Aberlour lies at the very heart of Speyside, where the Lour burn joins the River Spey. The exceptionally pure, soft spring water used for making Aberlour whisky is drawn from nearby natural springs.
- Pack size: 70cl
- Colour: Golden amber with hints of ruby. Nose: Soft and rounded, with fruity notes of red apple. Palate: A fine sherried character, balanced with rich chocolate, toffee, cinnamon and ginger spiciness. Finish: Warming and lingering - sweet and slightly spicy.
28
40% vol
Scotland
Liqueur
Ambient
Distilled & Bottled in Scotland
- Aberlour Distillery Company Ltd,
- Aberlour,
- Speyside,
- AB38 9PJ.
- Pernod Ricard UK,
- Customer Services,
- Building 12 Chiswick Park,
- 566 Chiswick High Road,
- London,
- W4 5AN.
18 Years
70cl ℮
