Tesco All Butter Croissant 2 Pack
- Energy1192kJ 285kcal14%
- Fat14.0g20%
- Saturates8.6g43%
- Sugars4.5g5%
- Salt0.6g10%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1655kJ / 395kcal
Product Description
- A baked all-butter croissant.
- An all butter recipe, layered and folded for a light, flaky croissant.
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Unsalted Butter (Milk) (21%), Water, Yeast, Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Wheat Gluten, Salt, Yeast Powder, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).
Allergy Information
- Contains: Wheat, Milk, Egg
Number of uses
2 Servings
Net Contents
2
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One croissant (72g)
|Energy
|1655kJ / 395kcal
|1192kJ / 285kcal
|Fat
|19.4g
|14.0g
|Saturates
|12.0g
|8.6g
|Carbohydrate
|44.7g
|32.2g
|Sugars
|6.2g
|4.5g
|Fibre
|2.2g
|1.6g
|Protein
|9.4g
|6.8g
|Salt
|0.8g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
