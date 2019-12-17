By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco All Butter Croissant 2 Pack

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Tesco All Butter Croissant 2 Pack
£ 1.20
£0.60/each

Offer

One croissant
  • Energy1192kJ 285kcal
    14%
  • Fat14.0g
    20%
  • Saturates8.6g
    43%
  • Sugars4.5g
    5%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1655kJ / 395kcal

Product Description

  • A baked all-butter croissant.
  • An all butter recipe, layered and folded for a light, flaky croissant.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Unsalted Butter (Milk) (21%), Water, Yeast, Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Wheat Gluten, Salt, Yeast Powder, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat, Milk, Egg

Number of uses

2 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

2

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne croissant (72g)
Energy1655kJ / 395kcal1192kJ / 285kcal
Fat19.4g14.0g
Saturates12.0g8.6g
Carbohydrate44.7g32.2g
Sugars6.2g4.5g
Fibre2.2g1.6g
Protein9.4g6.8g
Salt0.8g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Pain Au Chocolate 2 Pack

£ 1.20
£0.60/each

Tesco Cinnamon Swirl 2 Pack

£ 1.20
£0.60/each

Tesco Pain Au Raisin 2 Pack

£ 1.20
£0.60/each

Tesco Mini Danish Selection 5 Pack

£ 1.20
£0.24/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here