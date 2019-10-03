By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Flaming Cake Fountains 3 Pack

5(1)Write a review
Flaming Cake Fountains 3 Pack
£ 2.00
£0.67/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Flaming Cake Fountains
  • Ice Fountain. Cat F1. Must be sold as packaged.
  • Contents conform to BS EN 15947: 2015
  • For every occasion

Information

Produce of

Made in China

Preparation and Usage

  • Place pointed end of the fountain securely and upright in cake or other non flammable material. Standing sideways, light top sealing paper and retire immediately to at least 1m away from flame. Light using a long handled match, do not use a lighter. The fountain may take a few moments to light.

Warnings

  • Not suitable for hand-held use. Do not dismantle. Adult supervision required. Not for sale to persons under 16 years. Suitable for indoor use only. Please retain this information for future reference.
  • WARNING!
  • Fire or projection hazard.

Name and address

  • Talking Tables,
  • London,
  • SW4 6JP,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Talking Tables,
  • London,
  • SW4 6JP,
  • UK.
  • Tel: +44(0)20 7627 6767

Lower age limit

16 Years

Net Contents

3 x Flaming Cake Fountains

Safety information

  1. Explosive
View more safety information

WARNING Not suitable for hand-held use. Do not dismantle. Adult supervision required. Not for sale to persons under 16 years. Suitable for indoor use only. Please retain this information for future reference. WARNING! Fire or projection hazard.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Brilliant. Our little boy and party guests were ve

5 stars

Brilliant. Our little boy and party guests were very impressed!

Usually bought next

Mini Sparklers 10 Pack

£ 1.50
£0.15/each

Offer

Tesco Generic Happy Birthday Napkin 16Pk

£ 1.25
£0.08/each

Offer

Tesco Birthday Boy Banner

£ 1.00
£1.00/each

Offer

Tesco Happy Birthday Balloons 10 Pack

£ 1.25
£0.13/each

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here