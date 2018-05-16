By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
John West Thai Style Salmon Light Lunch 220G

John West Thai Style Salmon Light Lunch 220G
Product Description

  • Wild Pink Salmon Pieces with Pasta, Yellow Carrots & Red Peppers in a Delicate Thaï Dressing.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Wild pacific salmon pieces with pasta, yellow carrots and red peppers in a delicate Thaï dressing
  • Less than 250 calories
  • 1 of your 5 a day
  • Fork included
  • Foil sealed for freshness
  • Naturally high in protein
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 220G
  • Naturally high in protein

Information

Ingredients

Pasta (24%) (Water, Wheat Flour, Egg White Powder), Wild Pink Salmon (18%) (caught in the Pacific Ocean), Yellow Carrots (14%), Red Peppers (14%), Onions, Water, Sugar, Coconut Milk Cream (Coconut Milk Powder, Maltodextrin, Sodium Caseinate (Milk)), Spirit Vinegar, Galangal, Salt, Coriander Leaves, Lemongrass, Sunflower Oil, Onion Powder, Natural Flavourings, Thickener: Guar Gum, Concentrated Lime Juice, Ginger Powder, Garlic Extract, Chilli Powder

Allergy Information

  • May also contain traces of Mustard

Storage

Store at room temperature in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight. After opening, any unused product should be covered, refrigerated and consumed within 24 hours.

Produce of

Produced in France

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove foil lid and eat directly from the dish.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • ALTHOUGH CARE IS TAKEN WHEN PREPARING OUR FISH, SOME BONES MAY REMAIN.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • John West Foods Ltd,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1BP,
  • UK.

Net Contents

220g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Pack
Energy 365kJ803kJ
-87kcal191kcal
Fat 2.1g4.6g
(of which saturates)1.3g2.9g
Carbohydrate 11g23g
(of which sugars)5.1g11g
Fibre 2.1g4.6g
Protein 5.2g11g
Salt 0.9g2.2g

Safety information

