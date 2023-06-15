Cathedral City Lunch Pack 122G For more details, please visit: cathedralcity.co.uk

Creamy, smooth & full of flavour Cathedral City Mature Cheddar, Crackers and Pickle Lunch pack with Cathedral City Mature Cheddar slices, Jacob's® Cream Crackers and Branston® Pickle dip. We've been crafting our award-winning Cheddar for over 50 years. Made in Cornwall with milk from our dedicated West Country Farms, we're proud to be the nation's favourite.

Packaged in a protective atmosphere. Cathedral City is a registered trademark of dairy crest Ltd. Branston® is a registered trademark of Mizkan euro limited and used under licence. Jacob's® and the Jacob's® logo are registered trademarks of The Jacob's Bakery Limited and are used under licence

Lunch Pack

Pack size: 122G

Ingredients

Mature Cheddar Cheese (41%), Branston® Pickle Dip (33%) [Vegetables in variable proportions (Carrot, Rutabaga, Onion, Cauliflower), Sugar, Barley Malt Vinegar, Spirit Vinegar, Water, Tomato Purée, Date Paste (Dates, Rice Flour), Apple Pulp, Salt, Modified Maize Starch, Colour (Sulphite Ammonia Caramel), Onion Powder, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Spices, Roasted Barley Malt Extract, Herb and Spice Extracts], Jacobs Cream Crackers (26%) [Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Palm Oil, Salt, Raising Agent: Sodium Bicarbonate, Yeast]

Allergy Information

Contains: Barley, Milk, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites, Wheat

Produce of

Cathedral City Cheddar is made in Great Britain using British milk

Net Contents

122g ℮