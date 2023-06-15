We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Cathedral City Lunch Pack 122G

£2.00

£16.39/kg

Vegetarian

Cathedral City Lunch Pack 122GFor more details, please visit: cathedralcity.co.uk
Creamy, smooth & full of flavour Cathedral City Mature Cheddar, Crackers and PickleLunch pack with Cathedral City Mature Cheddar slices, Jacob's® Cream Crackers and Branston® Pickle dip.We've been crafting our award-winning Cheddar for over 50 years. Made in Cornwall with milk from our dedicated West Country Farms, we're proud to be the nation's favourite.
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Cathedral City is a registered trademark of dairy crest Ltd. Branston® is a registered trademark of Mizkan euro limited and used under licence. Jacob's® and the Jacob's® logo are registered trademarks of The Jacob's Bakery Limited and are used under licence
Lunch Pack
Pack size: 122G

Ingredients

Mature Cheddar Cheese (41%), Branston® Pickle Dip (33%) [Vegetables in variable proportions (Carrot, Rutabaga, Onion, Cauliflower), Sugar, Barley Malt Vinegar, Spirit Vinegar, Water, Tomato Purée, Date Paste (Dates, Rice Flour), Apple Pulp, Salt, Modified Maize Starch, Colour (Sulphite Ammonia Caramel), Onion Powder, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Spices, Roasted Barley Malt Extract, Herb and Spice Extracts], Jacobs Cream Crackers (26%) [Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Palm Oil, Salt, Raising Agent: Sodium Bicarbonate, Yeast]

Allergy Information

Contains: Barley, Milk, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites, Wheat

Produce of

Cathedral City Cheddar is made in Great Britain using British milk

Net Contents

122g ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

