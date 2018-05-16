By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Honey Roast Ham Platter 400G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Honey Roast Ham Platter 400G
£ 4.00
£1.00/100g
2 Slices
  • Energy169kJ 40kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.6g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars1.6g
    2%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 513kJ / 121kcal

Product Description

  • Honey cured, cooked and roasted formed ham made from selected cuts of pork leg meat.
  • DRY CURED Select prime cuts cured and roasted in honey for flavour
  • DRY CURED Select prime cuts cured and roasted in honey for flavour
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork Leg (96%), Brown Sugar, Honey (2.5%), Salt, Preservatives (Potassium Lactate, Sodium Acetate, Sodium Nitrite), Stabilisers (Tetrapotassium Diphosphate, Potassium Triphosphate, Sodium Triphosphate), Mineral Sea Salt, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate).

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

approx. 12 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g2 slices (33g)
Energy513kJ / 121kcal169kJ / 40kcal
Fat1.9g0.6g
Saturates0.6g0.2g
Carbohydrate5.2g1.7g
Sugars4.8g1.6g
Fibre1.0g0.3g
Protein20.4g6.7g
Salt1.6g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

