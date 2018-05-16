Tesco Honey Roast Ham Platter 400G

- Energy169kJ 40kcal2%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 513kJ / 121kcal
Product Description
- Honey cured, cooked and roasted formed ham made from selected cuts of pork leg meat.
- Pack size: 400g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork Leg (96%), Brown Sugar, Honey (2.5%), Salt, Preservatives (Potassium Lactate, Sodium Acetate, Sodium Nitrite), Stabilisers (Tetrapotassium Diphosphate, Potassium Triphosphate, Sodium Triphosphate), Mineral Sea Salt, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate).
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
approx. 12 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled
Net Contents
400g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|2 slices (33g)
|Energy
|513kJ / 121kcal
|169kJ / 40kcal
|Fat
|1.9g
|0.6g
|Saturates
|0.6g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|5.2g
|1.7g
|Sugars
|4.8g
|1.6g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|0.3g
|Protein
|20.4g
|6.7g
|Salt
|1.6g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As sold
