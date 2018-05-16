By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Hartleys Jelly Pot Mandarin 175G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Hartleys Jelly Pot Mandarin 175G
£ 0.75
£0.43/100g

Product Description

  • Mandarin in orange flavour jelly
  • Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/hartleysjelly
  • Follow us on Twitter @hartleysjelly
  • Visit our website at www.hartleysfruit.co.uk
  • Fat free
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 175g
  • Fat free

Information

Ingredients

Water, Sugar, Mandarins (11%), Gelling Agents: Gellan Gum; Xanthan Gum; Locust Bean Gum, Acids: Citric Acid; Ascorbic Acid, Acidity Regulator: Potassium Citrate, Colours: Carotenes, Paprika Extract, Flavouring

Storage

Keep me in the cupboard or pop me in the fridge for even better results.

Produce of

Made in England

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Pot. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Hain Daniels Group,
  • 4 Killingbeck Drive,
  • York Road,
  • Leeds,
  • LS14 6UF.

Return to

  • Hain Daniels Group,
  • 4 Killingbeck Drive,
  • York Road,
  • Leeds,
  • LS14 6UF.
  • Careline 0800 022 4339

Net Contents

175g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Pot
Energy 246 kJ431 kJ
-58 kcal102 kcal
Fat 0.0g0.0g
of which saturates 0.0g0.0g
Carbohydrate 14.2g24.9g
of which sugars 14.2g24.9g
Protein 0.0g0.0g
Salt 0.06g0.11g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Hartleys Raspberries In Jelly 175G

£ 0.75
£0.43/100g

Hartleys Pineapple In Jelly 175G

£ 0.75
£0.43/100g

Hartley's Ready To Eat Reduced Sugar Mango & Passion Fruit Jelly 175G

£ 0.75
£0.43/100g

Hartleys 10 Calorie Peach Melba Jelly 175G

£ 0.75
£0.43/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here