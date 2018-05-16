Kenco Millicano Americano Instant Coffee 95G

Product Description
- A blend of freeze dried instant coffee and 15% roast and ground coffee.
- Discover more at Kenco.co.uk
- Barista-style blend: Intense
- Taste: dark-roasted, full-bodied, intense
- Aroma: deep, complex
- Finish: smooth and aromatic with a blend of freeze dried instant coffee and roast and ground coffee
- Millicano barista-style blends a perfect cup every time. Our responsibly sourced beans are finely milled and expertly blended for you to create your own coffee shop-inspired coffee.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere
- Whole bean instant
- Pack size: 95g
Information
Ingredients
Instant Coffee (85%), Roast and Ground Coffee (15%), Nothing else!
Storage
Store in a cool, dry placeBest before end: see base of tin
Preparation and Usage
- Preparation: Add 1 to 2 teaspoons of coffee to your cup and add hot water, just off the boil.
Number of uses
Suggested serving size is 1.6g per cup
Recycling info
Tin. Recyclable
Name and address
- Jacobs Douwe Egberts,
- Oosterdoksstraat 80,
- 1011 DK Amsterdam,
- The Netherlands.
Return to
- UK:
- Consumer Response,
- Freepost RSTU-ZHXL-EJKL,
- Horizon,
- Honey Lane,
- Maidenhead,
- SL6 6RJ.
- Freephone: 0808 100 8787
- Ireland:
- 2nd Floor,
- Block F1,
- East Point Business Park,
Net Contents
95g ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019