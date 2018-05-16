Kiwi Leather Insoles 1Pair

- KIWI Real Leather Insoles are cut from genuine leather that's slim, long lasting and moisture absorbing, helping you feel comfortable no matter how tight or stiff your shoes may be. The shoe inserts are backed by foam rubber that contains odour-absorbing charcoal, resulting in comfort and freshness for footwear of all kinds.
- Real Leather Insoles are perfect for making your shoes more comfortable and fresh
- They can also help you make your shoes last longer
- Made from genuine leather
- Sizes 3-12
Information
Preparation and Usage
- DIRECTIONS FOR USE:
- STEP 1
- Cut insoles to size with scissors following the cutter guide printed on the bottom of the insole.
- STEP 2
- Insert into shoe.
Warnings
- KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN AND PETS.
Safety information
