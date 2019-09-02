Ella's Kitchen Melty Puffs Strawberry Banana 20G

All My Children Enjoyed These 5 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 2nd September 2019 Ok so I know these are meant for babies 6 months plus. And that covers my youngest and he loved them but to be honest so did my 6 year old (and his 6 and 10 year old friends) and my 18 year old daughter. My youngest thoroughly enjoyed these, they were tasty, easy to hold and melted really easily in his mouth so I had no worries about him gagging or choking. These are now added to my weekly shopping list. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great snack size! 5 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 19th August 2019 Got these for my little boy to have as a little snack and he loves them! Perfect size for a little treat and he seems to love the taste. Great size for encouraging self feeding in little ones too as great size for little hands [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing weaning product 5 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 19th August 2019 I brought this product when I first started weaning my little girl! This was the first piece of food she ate and she loved it! I felt confident that she was safe as this product melted as she ate it and the fact she loves the taste is a bonus! I will never stop using these [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

My little baby boy loved these! 5 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 19th August 2019 My 7 month old loves these, they’re easy to grasp and great for learning and to mouth coordination. He loved exploring the texture and must have loved the taste as he kept coming back for more! Definitely recommend for baby led weaning snack. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect for little fingers 4 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 19th August 2019 My little man loves to feed himself and anything we can give him to happily munch on is perfect for us. This was a good size for his little fingers and he had time to eat it before it became a soggy mess like lots of other snacks do. Perfect for out and about. He loves all the savoury crisp type options but this was definitely a welcome change. We will be getting them again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great sweet flavour crisps! 4 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 19th August 2019 My son is 10 months when he tries these melty puffs. At first I was a little worried as he seemed to enjoy the texture in his hands so much he didn't put them in his mouth, choosing to play with them instead. But once he tasted them the packet was gone quite quick. I think it made a lovely alternative snack to the savoury flavours available but without at sugar content. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product 4 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 19th August 2019 I tried this product a couple of weeks ago, and my baby absolutely loved it! They look like crisps, but are soft enough to literally just melt in the mouth, so babies can still have them when they don't have teeth, and the size of them are just the right size for baby to hold and feed themselves with no issues. I will definitely be buying this product again! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fantastic for in the bag for snacks 5 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 19th August 2019 My 10 month old daughter loves these for snacks while out and about or whilst waiting for her dinner to be ready. They are the perfect size for little hands to grab and hold. We always make sure we have a bag handy for snacks! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very tasty 5 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 19th August 2019 My girl absolutely loves these! Of course mummy had to have a taste too and must say I enjoyed them too. Easy to hold for baby and I didn't need to worry about choking as they melt in the mouth. Bag is resealable however the last couple still went soggy. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]