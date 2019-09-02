By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ella's Kitchen Melty Puffs Strawberry Banana 20G

5(84)Write a review
£ 0.70
£3.50/100g

Product Description

  • Strawberry + Banana Melty Puffs
  • My dad made a promise to me and my brother Paddy that he would only use stuff in our products that is full of goodness. I told him everything also has to taste great and he agreed!
  • Ella x
  • P.S. let's be friends
  • Sign up at ellaskitchen.co.uk
  • Hello, I'm organic Strawberry + Banana Maize Puffs. I'm a fun + tasty finger food made for playing and learning, with less mess.
  • Who am I made for? I'm made for babies from 6 months. I'm just the right shape + size to help little hands learn to pick up food on their own and I'm super melty to disappear in little mouths.
  • I'm organic
  • Crispy + melty
  • Just yummy organic snacks for babies
  • No added sugar or salt - I contain only naturally occurring sugars
  • No concentrates
  • No additives or colourings
  • Pack size: 20G
  • No added sugar or salt

Information

Ingredients

Organic Maize Flour 75%, Organic Sunflower Oil 13%, Organic Dried Bananas 8%, Organic Dried Strawberries 3%, Organic Dried Raspberries <1%, Organic <strong>Wheat</strong> Bran <1%, Thiamin (Vitamin B1)* <0.1%, Other Stuff 0%, * I have no Organic certification

Allergy Information

  • I may contain Milk and Soya

Storage

Keep me in a cool, dry place. Use my sticker to reseal my bag and keep me crispy!

Produce of

I'm produced in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Using me: From 6 months, little ones are learning hand control. If your little one wants to get hands-on with their food (or yours!), encourage them to pass things from one hand to the other by showing them how.

Number of uses

My bag contains 5 portions

Additives

  • Free From Additives
  • Free From Colours

Warnings

  • Warning: I'm not suitable for babies under 6 months old. When a baby over 6 months is munching me, make sure they're sitting down and are supervised by an adult to reduce the risk of choking.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Ella's Kitchen,
  • RG9 4QG,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Call us on +44 (0)330 016 5221
  • Freepost Ella's Kitchen,
  • RG9 4QG,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

6 Months

Net Contents

20g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper 4g portion
Energy 1749kJ/416kcal70kJ/16kcal
Fat 13.8g0.6g
-of which saturates 1.6g<0.1g
Carbohydrate 66.2g2.7g
-of which sugars 7.4g<0.5g
Fibre <0.5g<0.5g
Protein 6.5g<0.5g
Sodium <0.01g<0.01g
Salt <0.01g<0.01g
Thiamin0.80mg0.03mg
My bag contains 5 portions--

Safety information

84 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

All My Children Enjoyed These

5 stars

Ok so I know these are meant for babies 6 months plus. And that covers my youngest and he loved them but to be honest so did my 6 year old (and his 6 and 10 year old friends) and my 18 year old daughter. My youngest thoroughly enjoyed these, they were tasty, easy to hold and melted really easily in his mouth so I had no worries about him gagging or choking. These are now added to my weekly shopping list. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great snack size!

5 stars

Got these for my little boy to have as a little snack and he loves them! Perfect size for a little treat and he seems to love the taste. Great size for encouraging self feeding in little ones too as great size for little hands [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing weaning product

5 stars

I brought this product when I first started weaning my little girl! This was the first piece of food she ate and she loved it! I felt confident that she was safe as this product melted as she ate it and the fact she loves the taste is a bonus! I will never stop using these [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

My little baby boy loved these!

5 stars

My 7 month old loves these, they’re easy to grasp and great for learning and to mouth coordination. He loved exploring the texture and must have loved the taste as he kept coming back for more! Definitely recommend for baby led weaning snack. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect for little fingers

4 stars

My little man loves to feed himself and anything we can give him to happily munch on is perfect for us. This was a good size for his little fingers and he had time to eat it before it became a soggy mess like lots of other snacks do. Perfect for out and about. He loves all the savoury crisp type options but this was definitely a welcome change. We will be getting them again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great sweet flavour crisps!

4 stars

My son is 10 months when he tries these melty puffs. At first I was a little worried as he seemed to enjoy the texture in his hands so much he didn't put them in his mouth, choosing to play with them instead. But once he tasted them the packet was gone quite quick. I think it made a lovely alternative snack to the savoury flavours available but without at sugar content. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product

4 stars

I tried this product a couple of weeks ago, and my baby absolutely loved it! They look like crisps, but are soft enough to literally just melt in the mouth, so babies can still have them when they don't have teeth, and the size of them are just the right size for baby to hold and feed themselves with no issues. I will definitely be buying this product again! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fantastic for in the bag for snacks

5 stars

My 10 month old daughter loves these for snacks while out and about or whilst waiting for her dinner to be ready. They are the perfect size for little hands to grab and hold. We always make sure we have a bag handy for snacks! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very tasty

5 stars

My girl absolutely loves these! Of course mummy had to have a taste too and must say I enjoyed them too. Easy to hold for baby and I didn't need to worry about choking as they melt in the mouth. Bag is resealable however the last couple still went soggy. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent!

5 stars

My little boy is 6 month old and loved these, they were very easy for him to hold and great as they just melt in the mouth as he not got any teeth yet. very tasty. Really good that they come in a re sealable packet. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

