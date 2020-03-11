By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ella's Kitchen Leek & Tomato Melty Puffs 20G

Write a review
Ella's Kitchen Leek & Tomato Melty Puffs 20G
£ 0.70
£3.50/100g

Product Description

  • Tomato + Leek Melty Puffs
  • P.S. let's be friends
  • Sign up at ellaskitchen.co.uk
  • Hello, I'm organic tomato + leek maize puffs. I'm a fun + tasty finger food made for playing and learning, with less mess.
  • Who am I for? I'm made for babies from 6 months. I'm just the right size + shape to help little ones learn to pick up food on their own and I'm super melty to disappear in little mouths.
  • My dad made me a promise to me and my brother Paddy that we would only use stuff in our products that is full of goodness. I told him everything also has to taste great and he agreed!
  • Ella x
  • I'm organic
  • Finger food
  • Crispy + melty
  • Just yummy organic snacks for babies
  • No concentrates
  • No additives or colourings
  • No added salt
  • No added sugar - I contain only naturally occurring sugars
  • Pack size: 20G
  • No added sugar or salt

Information

Ingredients

Organic Maize Flour 72%, Organic Sunflower Oil 13%, Organic Dried Tomatoes 8%, Organic Dried Carrots 4%, Organic Dried Leeks 2%, Organic Dried Onions 1%, Thiamin (Vitamin B1)* <0.1%, Other Stuff 0%, * I have no Organic Certification

Allergy Information

  • I may contain Gluten, Soya and Milk

Storage

Keep me in a cool, dry place. Use my sticker to reseal my bag and keep me crispy!

Produce of

I'm produced in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Using me: From 6 months, little ones are learning hand control. If your little one wants to get hands-on with their food (or yours!), encourage them to pass things from one hand to the other by showing them how.

Number of uses

My bag contains 5 portions

Additives

  • Free From Additives
  • Free From Colours

Warnings

  • Warning: I'm not suitable for babies under 6 months old. When a baby over 6 months is munching me, make sure they're sitting down and are supervised by an adult to reduce the risk of choking.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Ella's Kitchen,
  • RG9 4QG,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Call us on +44 (0)330 016 5221
  • Freepost Ella's Kitchen,
  • RG9 4QG,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

6 Months

Net Contents

20g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper 4g portion
Energy 1797kJ/427kcal72kJ/17kcal
Fat 14.0g0.6g
-of which saturates 1.6g<0.1g
Carbohydrate 67.4g2.7g
-of which sugars <0.5g<0.5g
Fibre 1.4g<0.5g
Protein 7.2g<0.5g
Sodium <0.01g<0.01g
Salt <0.01g<0.01g
Thiamin0.80mg0.03mg
My bag contains 5 portions--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: I'm not suitable for babies under 6 months old. When a baby over 6 months is munching me, make sure they're sitting down and are supervised by an adult to reduce the risk of choking.

91 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Tasty!

5 stars

I was gifted these but my daughter absolutely loved them that I had to go buy more! She’s such a fan but I wasn’t sure how she’d take to this flavour but she loved it. Good finger food and good size for any weaning baby or toddler to hold! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Loved these!

5 stars

I picked these because my son loves anything tomato and these were an absolute hit! He cannot get enough of them! I’ve had to buy him more since because he jus demolishes them. Have been recommending these to my friends! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Big hit with the little one

5 stars

My one year old tried the Tomato and leek melty puffs for the first time. Being honest I’d always avoided buying these I as thought it was bit of a weird flavour combination but he really loved them! Easy to pop in the changing bag I took them as a snack for him on a day out. He was upset when there wasn’t any left and I now buy these regularly [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good size for little fingers

4 stars

These really helped my son learn how to use his fingers to snack. They were a great size to support his fine motor skills and tastes great too by how quickly he ate them up. I was a bit concerned that they might stain but washed off straight away. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tasty

5 stars

My son loved them, they have great flavour and are easy for him to hold and help himself to, melt in the mouth for younger babies but has the crunch for older babies. I like that it's a light and healthy snack [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Crunchy and tasty

4 stars

These melty puffs are a great on the go snack and easily portable without too much mess. My little one loved eating them and seemed to really like the flavour and texture. He enjoyed crunching through the whole bag for his snacks. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Easy to hold and delicate flavour

5 stars

Noah loves these, he finds them easy to hold and never drops them. The flavour is quite delicate so it’s a good go to for us on fussy days. We have shared these with friends and have since bought different flavours too [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love these!

5 stars

Got these for my little boy and he loves them! Definitely be buying again Great finger foods for little ones and snacks for the older ones! (And adults too!) Lovely range of flavours too and full of goodness! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Brilliant snack

5 stars

My 15 month old loved these crisps, I would give her a few for dinner with her sandwiches and she has not left any yet, she smiles and giggles when she first notices the packet, I will defiantly be trying the different flavours. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A big hit

5 stars

These were a big hit. We have tried lots of different savoury snacks but the tomato flavour base appealed and they didn’t leave all that fake ‘orangey’ mess on little one like some crisps do. We’ll definitely buy these again for an on the go snack...smiles all around [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 91 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

