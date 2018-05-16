VITA COCO ORG EXTRA VIRGIN C/NUT OIL 250ML

Product Description
- Coconut Oil
- Coconut oil imported from the Philippines or Sri Lanka.
- 100% organic
- Extra virgin
- 100% raw
- Cold pressed
- Gluten free
- Pack size: 250ML
Information
Ingredients
Organic Extra Virgin Coconut Oil
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
Keep away from direct sunlightRefrigeration not required Solidifies in temperatures below 23°C (77°F)
Produce of
Packaged in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Eat it, Wear it, Swear by it
- Uses
- The new "in-gredient" for cooking, baking and frying
- Goes beyond the call of beauty as a moisturiser and hair conditioner
- A healthier spread? We'll toast to that!
Name and address
- Produced for:
- All Market Europe Ltd,
- PO Box 72069,
- London,
- EC1P 1HJ,
- UK.
Return to
- All Market Europe Ltd,
- PO Box 72069,
- London,
- EC1P 1HJ,
- UK.
- Question? Email us: info.europe@vitacoco.com
Net Contents
250ml
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|3700kJ (900kcal)
|Fat
|100g
|(of which saturates)
|95g
|(of which monounsaturates)
|4g
|(of which polyunsaturates)
|1g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|(of which sugars)
|0g
|Protein
|0g
|Salt
|0g
