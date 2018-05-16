By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
VITA COCO ORG EXTRA VIRGIN C/NUT OIL 250ML

image 1 of VITA COCO ORG EXTRA VIRGIN C/NUT OIL 250ML
£ 5.00
£2.00/100ml

Product Description

  • Coconut Oil
  • Coconut oil imported from the Philippines or Sri Lanka.
  • 100% organic
  • Extra virgin
  • 100% raw
  • Cold pressed
  • Gluten free
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

Organic Extra Virgin Coconut Oil

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Keep away from direct sunlightRefrigeration not required Solidifies in temperatures below 23°C (77°F)

Produce of

Packaged in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Eat it, Wear it, Swear by it
  • Uses
  • The new "in-gredient" for cooking, baking and frying
  • Goes beyond the call of beauty as a moisturiser and hair conditioner
  • A healthier spread? We'll toast to that!

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • All Market Europe Ltd,
  • PO Box 72069,
  • London,
  • EC1P 1HJ,
  • UK.

Return to

  • All Market Europe Ltd,
  • PO Box 72069,
  • London,
  • EC1P 1HJ,
  • UK.
  • Question? Email us: info.europe@vitacoco.com

Net Contents

250ml

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy3700kJ (900kcal)
Fat100g
(of which saturates)95g
(of which monounsaturates)4g
(of which polyunsaturates)1g
Carbohydrate0g
(of which sugars)0g
Protein0g
Salt0g

