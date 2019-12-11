By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Barilla Whole Wheat Spaghetti 500G

Product Description

  • Whole Durum Wheat Semolina Pasta
  • To find out more about the world of Barilla please visit us at www.barilla.com
  • No.1 in Italia* - *sales figures
  • With Barilla Integrale whole wheat pasta, you can experience the whole taste of vitality every day.
  • 100% Wholewheat
  • Source of natural fibre
  • Pack size: 500g
  • Source of natural fibre

Information

Ingredients

Whole Durum Wheat Semolina, Water

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Made in Italy

Number of uses

The package contains 6 servings approximately

Name and address

  • Barilla G. e R. Fratelli,
  • Società per Azioni Via Mantova 166,
  • Parma,
  • Italy.

Return to

  • For UK & Ireland:
  • To contact Barilla: www.barilla.com

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(Uncooked Pasta) - 100g(Uncooked Pasta) - 85g(1)%RI(2)/85g
Energy kJ/kcal1482/3501260/29815%
Fat g2,52,13%
Of which: Saturates g0,50,42%
Carbohydrate g65,755,821%
Of which: Sugars g3,53,03%
Fibre g6,5
Protein g1311,122%
Salt g0,0130,0110%
Phosphorus mg280 / 40% NRV(3)
Iron mg3 / 21% NRV(3)
Magnesium mg85 / 23% NRV(3)
Zinc mg2 / 20% NRV(3)
(1)85g = Example of a serving---
(2)RI = Reference intake of an average adult---
(3)NRV = Nutrient Reference Values---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

