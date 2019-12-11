Barilla Whole Wheat Spaghetti 500G
Offer
Product Description
- Whole Durum Wheat Semolina Pasta
- To find out more about the world of Barilla please visit us at www.barilla.com
- No.1 in Italia* - *sales figures
- With Barilla Integrale whole wheat pasta, you can experience the whole taste of vitality every day.
- 100% Wholewheat
- Source of natural fibre
- Pack size: 500g
Information
Ingredients
Whole Durum Wheat Semolina, Water
Allergy Information
- Contains: Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Produce of
Made in Italy
Number of uses
The package contains 6 servings approximately
Name and address
- Barilla G. e R. Fratelli,
- Società per Azioni Via Mantova 166,
- Parma,
- Italy.
Return to
- For UK & Ireland:
- To contact Barilla: www.barilla.com
Net Contents
500g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(Uncooked Pasta) - 100g
|(Uncooked Pasta) - 85g(1)
|%RI(2)/85g
|Energy kJ/kcal
|1482/350
|1260/298
|15%
|Fat g
|2,5
|2,1
|3%
|Of which: Saturates g
|0,5
|0,4
|2%
|Carbohydrate g
|65,7
|55,8
|21%
|Of which: Sugars g
|3,5
|3,0
|3%
|Fibre g
|6,5
|Protein g
|13
|11,1
|22%
|Salt g
|0,013
|0,011
|0%
|Phosphorus mg
|280 / 40% NRV(3)
|Iron mg
|3 / 21% NRV(3)
|Magnesium mg
|85 / 23% NRV(3)
|Zinc mg
|2 / 20% NRV(3)
|(1)85g = Example of a serving
