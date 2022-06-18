We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Hayfever Cetirizine 30S Tablets

5(2)Write a review
Tesco Hayfever Cetirizine 30S Tablets

Product Description

  • Tesco Health Hayfever and Allergy Relief Cetirizine 10mg 30s
  • Hayfever & Allergy Relief 10mg Tablets Cetirizine Hydrochloride 30 Tablets one a day.
  • Tesco Health Hayfever & Allergy Relief 10mg Tablets. Please read the enclosed leaflet carefully before use. To relieve the symptoms of hayfever and other allergies e.g. pet or house dust mite allergies. Can also be taken for skin allergies such as rash, itching and hives.

Information

Ingredients

Each film-coated tablet contains 10mg of cetirizine hydrochloride. Also contains lactose.

Preparation and Usage

  • For oral use. To be swallowed whole with water. Adults and children aged 12 years and above: Take one tablet once a day. Children aged 6 to 12 years: Take half a tablet twice a day. Do not give to children under 6 years of age. Do not take more medicine than the label tells you to.
  • For oral use. To be swallowed whole with water.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

30

Good value for money

5 stars

Equally as good as the branded more expensive tablets

I find this product very good and helps to keep m

5 stars

I find this product very good and helps to keep my hayfever at bay

