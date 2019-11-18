Tesco Finest Cheddar Red Onion Mini Flatbreads 295G

Lovely flatbreads, have these with Lasagne and fro
Lovely flatbreads, have these with Lasagne and frozen corn, so moist and lots of flavour.
Great alternative to pizza with less calories
Great quality and taste, had 1 with a salad for a tasty low calorie evening meal.
Tasty
Very nice i have them with tesco finest pasta an sause.
Lovely quick brunch!
These are a really good easy brunch! Heat in the oven, meanwhile fry an egg. Serve bread on a nice warm plate and slip the egg on top. Salt and pepper. Job done. Nothing else is needed.
Delicious
A firm favourite with all, they are never off my shopping list. Friends and family have enjoyed and commented how nice they are. I would highly recommend giving them a try, especially to go along with pasta or even to brighten up a bowl of soup.