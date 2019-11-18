By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Cheddar Red Onion Mini Flatbreads 295G

£ 2.45
£0.83/100g
1/2 of a flatbread
  • Energy855kJ 203kcal
    10%
  • Fat6.8g
    10%
  • Saturates2.7g
    14%
  • Sugars1.6g
    2%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1221kJ / 290kcal

Product Description

  • Mini flatbreads topped with balsamic red onions, extra mature Cheddar cheese, Red Leicester cheese and a garlic and parsley dressing.
  • Expertly crafted from 18 hour fermented dough and 00 flour for a light, soft texture, then finished by hand.
  • 12 mins oven
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 295g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Red Onion, Red Leicester Cheese (with Colour: Annatto) (Milk) (6%), Extra Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (6%), Semolina (Wheat), Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Flat Leaf Parsley, Salt, Wheat Fibre, Balsamic Vinegar [Red Wine Vinegar, Grape Must Concentrate], Garlic, Malted Wheat Flour, Lemon Juice, Concentrated Lemon Juice, White Balsamic Condiment [White Wine Vinegar, Grape Must], Yeast, Fruit Tea Extracts [Rosehip Extract, Hibiscus Extract], Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Oven cook
Instructions: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
200ºC/Fan 180ºC/Gas 6 12-14 mins

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
Net Contents

295g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a flatbread (70g)
Energy1221kJ / 290kcal855kJ / 203kcal
Fat9.8g6.8g
Saturates3.8g2.7g
Carbohydrate39.2g27.5g
Sugars2.3g1.6g
Fibre2.5g1.7g
Protein10.2g7.1g
Salt1.0g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

5 Reviews

Lovely flatbreads, have these with Lasagne and fro

5 stars

Lovely flatbreads, have these with Lasagne and frozen corn, so moist and lots of flavour.

Great alternative to pizza with less calories

5 stars

Great quality and taste, had 1 with a salad for a tasty low calorie evening meal.

Tasty

5 stars

Very nice i have them with tesco finest pasta an sause.

Lovely quick brunch!

5 stars

These are a really good easy brunch! Heat in the oven, meanwhile fry an egg. Serve bread on a nice warm plate and slip the egg on top. Salt and pepper. Job done. Nothing else is needed.

Delicious

5 stars

A firm favourite with all, they are never off my shopping list. Friends and family have enjoyed and commented how nice they are. I would highly recommend giving them a try, especially to go along with pasta or even to brighten up a bowl of soup.

