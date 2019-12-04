Tesco Four Cheese & Garlic Flatbread 230G

Yummy
Could do with more cheese
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1207kJ / 287kcal
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Cheese and Roast Garlic Topping (10%) [Butter (Milk), 3 Cheese Blend [Regato Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Provolone Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk)], Roasted Garlic, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic, Parsley, Water, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Salt, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Colour (Beta-Carotene)], Mozzarella Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (5%), Durum Wheat Semolina, Wheat Fibre, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Sugar, Salt, Yeast.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. This product may have been/was previously frozen and has been restored to chill/ambient temperatures under carefully controlled conditions. Defrosted: It is still/not suitable for home freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove outer packaging, leaving the flatbread on the bakeable board.
Replace any loose cheese before cooking.
Not suitable for microwave heating.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Oven cook
Instructions: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 14-16 mins
Instructions: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 10-12 mins
Produced in the U.K.
This pack contains 4 servings
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a flatbread (55g)
|Energy
|1207kJ / 287kcal
|664kJ / 158kcal
|Fat
|7.9g
|4.3g
|Saturates
|3.2g
|1.8g
|Carbohydrate
|43.8g
|24.1g
|Sugars
|4.0g
|2.2g
|Fibre
|2.8g
|1.5g
|Protein
|8.7g
|4.8g
|Salt
|0.9g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|When cooked according to instructions.
