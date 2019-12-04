By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Four Cheese & Garlic Flatbread 230G

4(1)Write a review
£ 1.60
£0.70/100g

Offer

1/4 of a flatbread
  • Energy664kJ 158kcal
    8%
  • Fat4.3g
    6%
  • Saturates1.8g
    9%
  • Sugars2.2g
    2%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1207kJ / 287kcal

Product Description

  • A flatbread enriched with a three cheese and roast garlic spread with added butter, finished with mozzarella medium fat soft cheese.
  • Hand crafted. Three cheese buttery blend with roast garlic, finished with mozzarella. Our expert bakers have refined their recipe over time using slow fermentation for a soft textured bread. The dough is then hand crafted and baked for a perfect flatbread.
  • Hand crafted. Three cheese buttery blend with roast garlic, finished with mozzarella.
  • Hand crafted
  • Three cheese buttery blend with roast garlic, finished with mozzarella
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 230g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Cheese and Roast Garlic Topping (10%) [Butter (Milk), 3 Cheese Blend [Regato Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Provolone Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk)], Roasted Garlic, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic, Parsley, Water, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Salt, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Colour (Beta-Carotene)], Mozzarella Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (5%), Durum Wheat Semolina, Wheat Fibre, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Sugar, Salt, Yeast.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. This product may have been/was previously frozen and has been restored to chill/ambient temperatures under carefully controlled conditions. Defrosted: It is still/not suitable for home freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove outer packaging, leaving the flatbread on the bakeable board.
Replace any loose cheese before cooking.
Important
Not suitable for microwave heating.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Oven cook
Instructions: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 14-16 mins

Oven cook
Instructions: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 10-12 mins

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Why Not Try
  • Serving for lunch or as a snack with cooked meats & salads.

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 servings

Recycling info

Film. Not Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
Net Contents

230g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a flatbread (55g)
Energy1207kJ / 287kcal664kJ / 158kcal
Fat7.9g4.3g
Saturates3.2g1.8g
Carbohydrate43.8g24.1g
Sugars4.0g2.2g
Fibre2.8g1.5g
Protein8.7g4.8g
Salt0.9g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Yummy

4 stars

Could do with more cheese

