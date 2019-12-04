Tesco Garlic & & Rosemary Flatbread 220G
- Energy648kJ 154kcal8%
- Fat4.9g7%
- Saturates2.4g12%
- Sugars1.4g2%
- Salt0.4g7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1246kJ / 296kcal
Product Description
- A flatbread enriched with extra virgin olive oil (1.0%), topped with garlic and rosemary topping, with added butter.
- Hand crafted Made with extra virgin olive oil (1.0%) and an aromatic, buttery topping Our expert bakers have refined their recipe over time using slow fermentation for a soft textured bread. The dough is then hand crafted and baked for a perfect flatbread.
- Hand crafted
- Made with extra virgin olive oil (1%) and an aromatic, buttery topping
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 220g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Garlic And Rosemary Spread (12%) [Butter (Milk), Margarine [Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Salt, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Colour (Beta-Carotene)], Garlic, Rosemary, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Parsley], Durum Wheat Semolina, Wheat Fibre, Extra Virgin Olive Oil (1.0%), Sugar, Salt, Yeast.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Keep refrigerated. This product may have been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperature under carefully controlled conditions. It is still suitable for home freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove outer packaging, leaving the flatbread on the bakeable tray.
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Oven cook
Instructions: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 14-16 mins
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
- Why Not Try
- Serving for lunch or as a snack with cooked meats & salads.
Number of uses
This pack contains 4 servings
Recycling info
Film. Not Recyclable
Name and address
Return to
Net Contents
220g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a flatbread (52g)
|Energy
|1246kJ / 296kcal
|648kJ / 154kcal
|Fat
|9.4g
|4.9g
|Saturates
|4.7g
|2.4g
|Carbohydrate
|42.4g
|22.1g
|Sugars
|2.8g
|1.4g
|Fibre
|3.6g
|1.9g
|Protein
|8.7g
|4.5g
|Salt
|0.8g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
