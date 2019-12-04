T.Sunblush Tomato Tomato & Garlic Flatbread 235G

YUMMY but greasy
YUMMY! Quite a lot of grease though - so dont buy if you are on a diet. Otherwise super tasty and can be eaten on their own like a pizza or with any other dish!
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1250kJ / 297kcal
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Garlic And Parsley Topping (7%) [Butter (Milk), Margarine [Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Salt, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Colour (Beta-Carotene)], Garlic, Parsley, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice], Sugar, Durum Wheat Semolina, SunBlush® Tomatoes (1%) [Tomato, Canola Oil, Salt, Garlic Powder, Oregano], Wheat Fibre, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Tomato, Salt, Red Wine Vinegar, Yeast, Cornflour, Apple, Dried Onion, Tomato Paste, Gherkin, Spirit Vinegar, Cayenne Pepper.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Keep refrigerated. This product may have been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperature under carefully controlled conditions. It is still suitable for home freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove outer packaging, leaving the flatbread on the bakeable board.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Oven cook
Instructions: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 14-16 mins
Instructions: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 10-12 mins
Produced in the U.K.
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1250kJ / 297kcal
|700kJ / 166kcal
|Fat
|9.0g
|5.0g
|Saturates
|4.2g
|2.3g
|Carbohydrate
|43.3g
|24.3g
|Sugars
|3.6g
|2.0g
|Fibre
|2.6g
|1.4g
|Protein
|9.5g
|5.3g
|Salt
|0.8g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|When cooked according to instructions.
