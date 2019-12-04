T.9 Cheese & Cheese & Garlic Slices 310G

good but not alot of cheese on bread and very dry.
Tastes Great !!!
I am housebound with Myalgic Encephalomyelitis and Fibromyalgia. Cooking is not an option for me as I am in constant pain and have difficulty with my balance and grip. Three slices of this bread on a plate, popty-pinged* for 90 seconds and I have a tasty, hot meal, with or without toppings. I buy two packages for each home delivery and they store well in the freezer. *Popty-ping is microwave, in Welsh.
Great taste
Just the right amount of cheese on top.