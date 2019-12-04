By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
T.9 Cheese & Cheese & Garlic Slices 310G

4.5(3)Write a review
T.9 Cheese & Cheese & Garlic Slices 310G
£ 1.60
£0.52/100g

One slice
  • Energy446kJ 106kcal
    5%
  • Fat3.5g
    5%
  • Saturates1.9g
    10%
  • Sugars1.1g
    1%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1351kJ / 321kcal

Product Description

  • 9 Slices of crusty white baguette topped with a garlic and parsley topping, with butter, and grated mature Cheddar cheese and mozzarella medium fat soft cheese.
  CRISPY & CHEESY Crusty baguette with an aromatic buttery topping and mature Cheddar Our expert bakers have refined their recipe and techniques over time to create bread that delivers the best possible texture and flavour.
  • Crispy & Cheesy Crusty baguette with an aromatic buttery topping and mature Cheddar Our expert bakers have refined their recipe and techniques over time to create bread that delivers the best possible texture and flavour.
  • Our expert bakers have refined their recipe and techniques over time to create bread that delivers the best possible texture and flavour.
  • Crispy & cheesy
  • Crusty baguette with an aromatic buttery topping and mature cheddar
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 310g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (9%), Mozzarella Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (4.5%), Butter (Milk) (4%), Rapeseed Oil, Garlic, Garlic Purée, Salt, Parsley, Yeast, Wheat Fibre, Buttermilk Powder (Milk), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results, oven heat. Remove all packaging.
Important
Not suitable for microwave heating. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Grill
Instructions: Place under a pre-heated medium grill.
Medium 3-4 mins

Oven cook
Instructions: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 6-7 mins

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation Guidelines
  • Re-top the slices with any loose cheese topping found in the base of the tray.
  • Why Not Try
  • Adding ham and tomato, creating a perfect hot snack.
  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines opposite. Not suitable for cooking from frozen.

Number of uses

Pack contains 9 servings

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled

Name and address

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
Net Contents

310g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice (33g)
Energy1351kJ / 321kcal446kJ / 106kcal
Fat10.6g3.5g
Saturates5.6g1.9g
Carbohydrate44.4g14.6g
Sugars3.2g1.1g
Fibre3.1g1.0g
Protein10.7g3.5g
Salt1.1g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When oven cooked according to instructions.--

3 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

good but not alot of cheese on bread and very dry.

3 stars

good but not alot of cheese on bread and very dry.

Tastes Great !!!

5 stars

I am housebound with Myalgic Encephalomyelitis and Fibromyalgia. Cooking is not an option for me as I am in constant pain and have difficulty with my balance and grip. Three slices of this bread on a plate, popty-pinged* for 90 seconds and I have a tasty, hot meal, with or without toppings. I buy two packages for each home delivery and they store well in the freezer. *Popty-ping is microwave, in Welsh.

Great taste

5 stars

Just the right amount of cheese on top.

