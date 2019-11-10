Fred&Flo Cotbed Cellular Blanket Blue

Sizing shown wrong
Description of Fred&Flo Cotbed Cellular Blanket is wrong, the product is 100 x 120cm not 155 x 120cm as advertised.
Brilliant
Best I've seen anywhere want to buy more !! None left tho
Cot bed blanket
I bought a couple of these about a month ago and they are really good quality, cheapest that I found at the time but still great quality and wash really well.
Lovely blanket
I bought this for a travel cot. The size is perfect and the blanket has a lovely feel.
Nice and soft. Great value :)
Really happy with the quality. Highly recommended.
Lovely big size and nice colour
I bought this after all the ones I had seen were either too small or a funny off colour, but this is perfect baby blue colour and fits a cot bed perfectly. Would highly recommend for the price!
Excellent purchase and such beautiiful designs
We surprisingly had a beautiful grandson last April and although in our 70s did not think this would ever happen. Daughter and baby were coming over at Christmas and these dys are different to the old ones. Babies do not sleep in cosy looking beds it would appear. We decided he should be cosy and therefore chose this bedding and so pleased we did.
Fantastic Value, Great Fabric and Washes Very Well
Fantastic Value, Great Fabric and Washes Very Well. I wanted a few classical looking blankets rather than colourful modern ones and they are quite hard to find especially at such a reasonable price.
Good Quality
Very pleased with product price to start, especially compared to some branded cellular blankets. Item washed well, remained soft but in shape, nice large size. Have not actually used it yet as baby has not yet arrived but so far so good. I also bought the white one.
Good value
Good size blanket and colour but not as soft as I would have liked. Has washed up well in the washing machine.