By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Fred&Flo Cotbed Cellular Blanket Pink

4.5(17)Write a review
Fred&Flo Cotbed Cellular Blanket Pink
£ 7.00
£7.00/each
  • Part of the Fred & Flo range, our Pink Cotbed Cellular Blanket is perfect for adding an extra layer of warmth and comfort.

Information

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

17 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Sizing shown wrong

2 stars

Description of Fred&Flo Cotbed Cellular Blanket is wrong, the product is 100 x 120cm not 155 x 120cm as advertised.

great blanket

5 stars

Lightweight, but warm, soft and washes well without pilling - the best baby blanket I've found; would definately buy again.

Lovely item

5 stars

Bought the small and large versions of this. Lovely quality and excellent value

Excellent quality

5 stars

Order arrived as expected and very happy with the blanket. Made a little girl very happy. Thank you

Lovely soft blankets

5 stars

I bought two of these cellular blankets for my twin granddaughters' cots and am very pleased with them. Generous sizing and soft material keep them well tucked in and warm and cosy.

great service

5 stars

the products are just what i wanted. i did have a small problem that the wrong colour was sent but i just asked for the right colour and it came a few days later.

Lovely and soft, nice colour

5 stars

Nice pink blanket for my little girl, good value too

Nice and big

5 stars

Wash really well and love that they are really big

Very satisfied

5 stars

Lovely soft blanket, ideal for an extra layer on my two year old's bed. Great value for money.

Worth the money

5 stars

Reasonable quality and well worth the quality. highly recommended.

1-10 of 17 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.57
£0.57/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.14
£0.78/kg

Aldi Price Match

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here