Fred&Flo Cotbed Cellular Blanket Pink

Sizing shown wrong
Description of Fred&Flo Cotbed Cellular Blanket is wrong, the product is 100 x 120cm not 155 x 120cm as advertised.
great blanket
Lightweight, but warm, soft and washes well without pilling - the best baby blanket I've found; would definately buy again.
Lovely item
Bought the small and large versions of this. Lovely quality and excellent value
Excellent quality
Order arrived as expected and very happy with the blanket. Made a little girl very happy. Thank you
Lovely soft blankets
I bought two of these cellular blankets for my twin granddaughters' cots and am very pleased with them. Generous sizing and soft material keep them well tucked in and warm and cosy.
great service
the products are just what i wanted. i did have a small problem that the wrong colour was sent but i just asked for the right colour and it came a few days later.
Lovely and soft, nice colour
Nice pink blanket for my little girl, good value too
Nice and big
Wash really well and love that they are really big
Very satisfied
Lovely soft blanket, ideal for an extra layer on my two year old's bed. Great value for money.
Worth the money
Reasonable quality and well worth the quality. highly recommended.