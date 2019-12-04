By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 2 Extra Strong Strong Garlic Baguettes 430G

Tesco 2 Extra Strong Strong Garlic Baguettes 430G
£ 1.60
£0.37/100g

1/4 of a baguette
  • Energy673kJ 160kcal
  • Fat5.9g
  • Saturates2.9g
  • Sugars1.9g
  • Salt0.5g
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1321kJ / 315kcal

Product Description

  • 2 Baguettes with a garlic and parsley filling, with butter.
  • Seriously garlicky Crusty baguette packed with a buttery garlic and parsley filling Our expert bakers have refined their recipe and techniques over time to create bread that delivers the best possible texture and flavour.
  • Our expert bakers have refined their recipe and techniques over time to create bread that delivers the best possible texture and flavour.
  • Seriously garlicky
  • Crusty baguettes packed with a buttery garlic and parsley filling
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 430g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Butter (Milk) (6%), Garlic (5%), Rapeseed Oil, Water, Salt, Parsley, Yeast, Buttermilk Powder (Milk), Wheat Fibre, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. This product may have been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperatures under carefully controlled conditions. Defrosted: It is suitable for home freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Instructions: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven until golden yellow.
200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 16-18 mins.

Instructions: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven until golden yellow.
200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 12-14 mins

Preparation and Usage

  • Why Not Try
  • Serving with a pasta dish or a pizza.

Number of uses

Pack contains 8 servings

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

430g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a baguette (51g)
Energy1321kJ / 315kcal673kJ / 160kcal
Fat11.6g5.9g
Saturates5.8g2.9g
Carbohydrate43.0g21.9g
Sugars3.7g1.9g
Fibre3.2g1.6g
Protein7.8g4.0g
Salt1.0g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Nom Nom Nom tasty!

5 stars

Love these. Lovely and garlicy. Will certainly keep the vampires away ;)

