Tesco Single Garlic Baguette 215G

£ 0.90
£0.42/100g
1/4 of a baguette
  • Energy710kJ 169kcal
    8%
  • Fat6.6g
    9%
  • Saturates3.3g
    17%
  • Sugars1.9g
    2%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1392kJ / 332kcal

Product Description

  • Crusty baguette with a garlic and parsley filling, with butter.
  • Crispy & Buttery Crusty baguette packed with an aromatic garlic and parsley filling Our expert bakers have refined their recipe and techniques over time to create bread that delivers the best possible texture and flavour.
  • FOP: CRISPY & BUTTERY FOP: Crusty baguette packed with an aromatic garlic and parsley filling
  • Crispy & buttery
  • Crusty baguette packed with an aromatic garlic and parsley filling
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 215g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Butter (Milk) (7%), Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Garlic, Salt, Parsley, Yeast, Buttermilk Powder (Milk), Wheat Fibre, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Oven cook
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 16-18 mins.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven until golden yellow.

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 12-14 mins.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven until golden yellow.

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

215g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a baguette (51g)
Energy1392kJ / 332kcal710kJ / 169kcal
Fat13.0g6.6g
Saturates6.6g3.3g
Carbohydrate44.3g22.6g
Sugars3.8g1.9g
Fibre2.7g1.4g
Protein8.0g4.1g
Salt1.0g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

not great, dry BL:AND

2 stars

fairly tasteless .. difficult to taste any garlic on the Bags at all .. cooking instructions get it overdone , but that could be my oven.

fine

4 stars

I don't have very often but goes well with lasagne

