Tesco Single Garlic Baguette 215G

not great, dry BL:AND
fairly tasteless .. difficult to taste any garlic on the Bags at all .. cooking instructions get it overdone , but that could be my oven.
fine
I don't have very often but goes well with lasagne
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1392kJ / 332kcal
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Butter (Milk) (7%), Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Garlic, Salt, Parsley, Yeast, Buttermilk Powder (Milk), Wheat Fibre, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Oven cook
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 16-18 mins.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven until golden yellow.
Oven cook
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 12-14 mins.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven until golden yellow.
Pack contains 4 servings
Film. Not Yet Recycled
215g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a baguette (51g)
|Energy
|1392kJ / 332kcal
|710kJ / 169kcal
|Fat
|13.0g
|6.6g
|Saturates
|6.6g
|3.3g
|Carbohydrate
|44.3g
|22.6g
|Sugars
|3.8g
|1.9g
|Fibre
|2.7g
|1.4g
|Protein
|8.0g
|4.1g
|Salt
|1.0g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
