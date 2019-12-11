Loyd Grossman Creamy Leek & Bacon 330G
Offer
- Energy797kJ 193kcal10%
- Fat15.7g22%
- Saturates5.1g26%
- Sugars2.5g3%
- Salt1.22g20%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 483kJ
Product Description
- Gastro Cooking Sauces Creamy Leek & Bacon
- For recipe ideas and inspiration visit www.loydgrossmansauces.co.uk and follow us on Twitter @LoydFood.
- A delicious combination of double cream, smoked bacon, leeks and black pepper
- ''My sauces use the right combination of carefully chosen ingredients to make sure that you always get vibrant flavour.''
- For two in 20 mins
- Just add chicken
- Real meat stock
- No artificial colours
- Pack size: 330g
Information
Ingredients
Water, Leek (10%), Onion, Double Cream (6%) (Milk), Smoked Streaky Bacon (5%) (Pork, Water, Salt, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)), Rapeseed Oil, Modified Maize Starch, Chicken Stock (Chicken Stock, Salt), Garlic Purée, Whey Protein Concentrate (from Milk), Maize Starch, Ham Bouillon (Pork Stock, Yeast Extract, Salt, Whey Powder (from Milk), Dried Onion, Celery Extract, Onion Extract, Parsley Extract), Salted Butter (Milk), Egg Yolk Powder, Parsley, Sea Salt, Ground Black Pepper, Salt
Allergy Information
- Contains: Celery, Eggs, Milk
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, refrigerate & use within 3 days.
Preparation and Usage
- Get Flavour...
- 1. Diced 2 chicken breasts (300g) and gently fry in a little oil for 3-5 minutes until browned.
- 2. Add the sauce and simmer gently for 10 minutes or until chicken is cooked through.
- Please ensure food is fully cooked and piping hot throughout before serving.
- 3. Serve with seasonal green vegetables.
- Serves 2
- Why Not Try... For a creamy chicken pie, add the chicken and sauce to a pie dish and top with flaky pastry. Cook in the oven for 20 mins until golden.
- Natural separation is possible so shake well before use.
Number of uses
This pouch contains approximately 2 portions
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
Recycling info
Pouch. Mixed Material - Not Currently Recycled
Name and address
- The Premier Foods Group,
- PO Box 66093,
- London,
- W4 9EX.
Return to
- Get in Touch
- If you have any problems with this sauce please keep this pouch and contact the address on pack or phone 0800 389 8548 (ROI 1850 202929).
Net Contents
330g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Per 1/2 pouch (165g) portion
|Energy
|483kJ
|797kJ
|117kcal
|193kcal
|Fat
|9.5g
|15.7g
|Of which Saturates
|3.1g
|5.1g
|Carbohydrates
|4.9g
|8.1g
|Of which Sugars
|1.5g
|2.5g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.8g
|Protein
|2.6g
|4.3g
|Salt
|0.74g
|1.22g
|This pouch contains approximately 2 portions
|-
|-
