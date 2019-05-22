Poligrip Flavour Free 40G

COULD BE MUCH BETTER - POOR CHOICE!
MUCH PREFER THE MINT POLYGRIP WHICH YOU USED TO SELL
quality fixative.
poligrip is a great fixative for dentures, it holds for hours and is better for not having a flavour or colour like other fixatives. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
poly grip taste test
after getting my dentures repaired i tried this product and found it very easy to use and a lot better to use than flavour own brand that i have used [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
getting used to it
this is becoming something i use every day and now just feeling like this is part of my morning and nighttime routine [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
not anything special
overall good product but I don't know if it's anything sepcial [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Eat with confidence.
I can eat things without worrying my teeth will move around. No offensive taste or smell. Does what it says. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
very good product would recommend
very good product i would recommend to my friends and family [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Recommend to your friends
It really does what it says, there is a strong grip and hold - nice product!! Have been recommending this :) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
so easy and convenient
The best thing about Poligrip products is how easy and conveneint they are. The Nozzel is very easy to use and makes it really easy to apply the right amount. This is easy to remove as well and then with the cleanser, which is also so convenient, I can have a perfect healthy smile. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Poligrip user
I use the Poligrip Ultra usually so it was nice to switch it up by using flavour free. Same great staying power! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]