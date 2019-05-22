By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Poligrip Flavour Free 40G

£ 3.00
£7.50/100g

Product Description

  • Poligrip Flavour Free Denture Fixative Cream 40g
  • Dentures (even well-fitting ones) can start to feel looser over time. This is because the bones underneath your gums can shrink, changing the shape of your mouth. Using Poligrip Flavour Free Fixative Cream provides a strong all-day hold, which will help stop your dentures moving as much when you eat or talk. Your dentures should always feel comfortable to wear; however, tiny pieces of food can still get trapped under your dentures when you eat. This trapped food can cause discomfort and can also encourage bacteria to grow, which could cause bad breath. Sealing your dentures to your gums with Poligrip Flavour Free Fixative Cream can help prevent food particles getting trapped, and because it's flavour free it won't interfere with the taste of your favourite foods. When applying, always follow the pack instructions. Remember, a little goes a long way. Start with a few dabs for the first time - it may take a few tries to find the right amount for your dentures. Apply once a day for a secure hold.
  • Strong, all-day hold
  • Free from artificial colours and flavours so that it doesn't interfere with the taste of your favourite food
  • Helps seal out up to 74%* more food
  • Helps prevent gum irritation
  • Improves denture fit and comfort
  • *versus no adhesive, based on a lower denture
  • Pack size: 40G

Information

Ingredients

Calcium/Sodium PVM/MA Copolymer, Petrolatum, Cellulose Gum, Paraffinum Liquidum. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use.

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions for Use:
  • For the first time, use a small amount, too much can cause oozing. It may take a few tries to find the right amount for your denture. Apply once a day for secure hold. If you need to apply more than once a day, seek advice from your dental care professional.
  • Applying:
  • 1. Apply Poligrip® Fixative once a day to clean dry dentures, in short strips, as shown.
  • 2. Rinse mouth, press denture into place, hold firmly, then bite down to secure hold.
  • Removing:
  • 1. Swish mouth with warm water, then slowly remove denture.
  • 2. Remove fixative residue from denture & mouth with warm water & soft brush.

Warnings

  • WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS: Keep out of sight & reach of children. A few individuals may be sensitive or allergic to this product. If you experience an allergic reaction or discomfort, discontinue use immediately. Swallowing small amounts of this product, when used as directed, may occur & it is not harmful. Ill-fitting dentures may impair your health. Visit your dentist regularly to check your denture fit. To keep tip from clogging, keep cap & nozzle dry.

Name and address

  • Stafford-Miller (Ireland) Limited,
  • Clocherane,
  • Youghal Road,
  • Dungarvan,
  • Co. Waterford,
  • Ireland.

Net Contents

40g ℮

Safety information

COULD BE MUCH BETTER - POOR CHOICE!

1 stars

MUCH PREFER THE MINT POLYGRIP WHICH YOU USED TO SELL

quality fixative.

4 stars

poligrip is a great fixative for dentures, it holds for hours and is better for not having a flavour or colour like other fixatives. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

poly grip taste test

4 stars

after getting my dentures repaired i tried this product and found it very easy to use and a lot better to use than flavour own brand that i have used [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

getting used to it

5 stars

this is becoming something i use every day and now just feeling like this is part of my morning and nighttime routine [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

not anything special

3 stars

overall good product but I don't know if it's anything sepcial [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Eat with confidence.

4 stars

I can eat things without worrying my teeth will move around. No offensive taste or smell. Does what it says. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

very good product would recommend

4 stars

very good product i would recommend to my friends and family [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Recommend to your friends

5 stars

It really does what it says, there is a strong grip and hold - nice product!! Have been recommending this :) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

so easy and convenient

5 stars

The best thing about Poligrip products is how easy and conveneint they are. The Nozzel is very easy to use and makes it really easy to apply the right amount. This is easy to remove as well and then with the cleanser, which is also so convenient, I can have a perfect healthy smile. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Poligrip user

5 stars

I use the Poligrip Ultra usually so it was nice to switch it up by using flavour free. Same great staying power! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

