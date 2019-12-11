By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
E.Wedel Milk Chocolate Covered Creamy Marshmallows 380G

E.Wedel Milk Chocolate Covered Creamy Marshmallows 380G
£ 3.50
£0.92/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Milk Chocolate Covered Creamy Marshmallow
  • Pack size: 380g

Information

Ingredients

Milk Chocolate 30% (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Dried Whey (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifiers: Soya Lecithin and E476, Flavouring), Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Butter, Sweetened Condensed Milk, Invert Sugar Solution, Dried Egg White, Gelling Agent (Agar), Dried Cream (0, 4%), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flavourings, Preservative (E202), Milk Chocolate: Cocoa Solids 32% minimum, Milk Solids 18% minimum

Allergy Information

  • May contain Peanuts, Nuts, Cereals

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Best before: see side of the box.

Number of uses

Product contains 36 cubes x ~10,6 g

Name and address

  • Lotte Wedel sp. z o.o.,
  • ul. Zamoyskiego 28/30,
  • 03-801 Warszawa,
  • Poland.

Return to

  • www.wedel.pl
  • www.czekolada.pl

Net Contents

380g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100 g10,6 g%*/10,6g*
Energy 1885 kJ200 kJ2,4%8 400 kJ
-450 kcal48 kcal2 000 kcal
Fat 23 g2,4 g3,4%70 g
of which saturates 14 g1,5 g7,5%20 g
Carbohydrate 57 g6,0 g2,3%260 g
of which sugars 48 g5,1 g5,7%90 g
Fibre 1,3 g0,1 g--
Protein 3,4 g0,4 g0,8%50 g
Salt 0,11 g0,01 g0,2%6 g
*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

