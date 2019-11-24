By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Walls Oven Baked Pork Sausages 275G

2.5(4)Write a review
Walls Oven Baked Pork Sausages 275G
2 sausages (92g) contain
  • Energy1068kJ 257kcal
    13%
  • Fat17g
    24%
  • Saturates6.5g
    33%
  • Sugars1.4g
    2%
  • Salt1.4g
    23%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1161kJ

Product Description

  • Cooked Pork Sausages
  • 6 Succulent pork sausages with no artificial colours or flavours
  • At Wall's we've been putting British food on the map since 1786.
  • Crafted by our experts we're extremely proud of our unique Ready Baked range, which combines Wall's famous succulent meaty sausages with a bespoke blend of seasonings.
  • Packed in two's to maintain freshness and flavour they are already cooked to perfection so you can snack straight from the pack or heat to piping hot... in just 1 minute!
  • Thomas Wall
  • Have you tried our New Fire Grilled Cumberland sausages in a fresh ciabatta roll? Perfect for a quick and satisfying bunch.
  • Delicious in 1 microwave minute
  • 3 packs of 2 for freshness
  • Pack size: 275g

Information

Ingredients

Pork (60%), Water, Rusk (Wheat Flour (Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Raising Agent (E503(ii))), Potato Starch, Ingredients less than 2%: Soya Protein Concentrate, Dextrose, Wheat Fibre, Salt, Stabiliser (E450), Flavouring, Onion Powder, Caramelised Sugar Powder, Preservative: Sodium Metabisulphite, Yeast Extract, Herb (Sage), Colour (E120), Antioxidant (E300), Rapeseed Oil, Spice Extract, Maltodextrin, Casings made with Beef Collagen

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites, Wheat

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 5°C.Suitable for home freezing. Freeze on day of purchase but not later than 2 days before use by date and use within 1 month. Twin packed for extra freshness. Once twin pack is opened consume within 2 days and no later than date shown. Once product has been defrosted do not refreeze. For use by date see front of pack.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: You can enjoy cold, but for the ultimate Wall's experience heat from chilled:
Please ensure that these sausages are piping hot throughout before serving. Remove sausages from box and film sleeve.
Allow sausages to stand for 1 minute before serving.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Produce of

Our sausages are made with great tasting pork from the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Delicious in lightly toasted sourdough bread for a quick and tasty breakfast.

Number of uses

This pack contains 3 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Warnings

  • Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Name and address

  • Kerry Foods Ltd,
  • PO Box 1246,
  • Warrington,
  • WA4 9QN.

Return to

  • Contact Information
  • We welcome your comments, suggestions or queries.
  • Please contact us at:
  • Kerry Foods Ltd,
  • PO Box 1246,
  • Warrington,
  • WA4 9QN.
  • Freephone: 08007834321
  • wallsproperfood.co.uk

Net Contents

275g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g 2 Sausages (92g)%RI* per servingRI* for an average adult
Energy 1161kJ1068kJ13%8400kJ
-279kcal257kcal13%2000kcal
Fat 19g17g24%70g
of which saturates 7.1g6.5g33%20g
Carbohydrate 15g13g
of which sugars 1.6g1.4g2%90g
Protein 12g11g
Salt 1.5g1.4g23%6g
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)----
This pack contains 3 servings----

Safety information

View more safety information

Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

4 Reviews

Average of 2.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Not very pleasant at all

1 stars

Absolutely vile. They had a strange chemical taste, I realise taste is subjective and my son loved them but me - not so much. I won't be buying them again.

Convenient but pricey

3 stars

the quality is average. they are quick, easy and ideal for putting in a roll or with bacon and spring onions for a breakfast omelette. however very expensive and just as easy to cook a couple of extras from a big bag.

Perfect as a quick and warming treat

5 stars

Very quick to prepare. Meaty, tasty and, unlike hot-dog sausages, these are REAL sausages. An excellent quick hot snack when had in bread or a bun. Tip: put a bit of mustard or tomato sauce on the bread, and heat it in the microwave BEFORE the sausages for about 20 seconds. That makes it soffter and warmer so that it wraps the sausage/s perfectly.

If I put some good quality sausages in a bowl of l

1 stars

If I put some good quality sausages in a bowl of lukewarm rinsings for overnight, they will have the same taste and structure.

