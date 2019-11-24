Walls Oven Baked Pork Sausages 275G

Not very pleasant at all
Absolutely vile. They had a strange chemical taste, I realise taste is subjective and my son loved them but me - not so much. I won't be buying them again.
Convenient but pricey
the quality is average. they are quick, easy and ideal for putting in a roll or with bacon and spring onions for a breakfast omelette. however very expensive and just as easy to cook a couple of extras from a big bag.
Perfect as a quick and warming treat
Very quick to prepare. Meaty, tasty and, unlike hot-dog sausages, these are REAL sausages. An excellent quick hot snack when had in bread or a bun. Tip: put a bit of mustard or tomato sauce on the bread, and heat it in the microwave BEFORE the sausages for about 20 seconds. That makes it soffter and warmer so that it wraps the sausage/s perfectly.
If I put some good quality sausages in a bowl of l
If I put some good quality sausages in a bowl of lukewarm rinsings for overnight, they will have the same taste and structure.