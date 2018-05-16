By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Morliny Chicken Breast Sausage 400G

Morliny Chicken Breast Sausage 400G
£ 2.80
£0.70/100g

Product Description

  • Cooked and Smoked Chicken Sausage in Natural Pork Casing.
  • Packaged in a Protective Atmosphere.
  • Ready to eat
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

Chicken (93%), Salt, Soya Protein, Chicken Connective Tissue, Spices, Flavour Enhancer: Monosodium Glutamate, Glucose Syrup, Hydrolysed Maize Protein, Spice Extracts, Stabiliser: Sodium Citrates, Preservative: Sodium Nitrite

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Cereals containing Gluten, Milk, Celery and Mustard

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Use within 2 days of opening.Do not exceed Use By Date.

Produce of

Produced in Poland

Name and address

  • Smithfield Foods Ltd.,
  • Norwich,
  • NR1 3PA.

Return to

  • Smithfield Foods Ltd.,
  • Norwich,
  • NR1 3PA.
  • www.morliny.co.uk

Net Contents

400g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g:
Energy 783 kJ / 187 kcal
Fat 13 g
of which Saturates 4,0 g
Carbohydrate 0,6 g
of which Sugars 0,6 g
Protein 17 g
Salt 2,1 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

