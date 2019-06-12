By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Tuna & Sweetcorn Sandwich Filler 450G

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Tuna & Sweetcorn Sandwich Filler 450G
£ 2.20
£0.49/100g
1/9 of a pot (50g)
  • Energy408kJ 98kcal
    5%
  • Fat6.8g
    10%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars0.6g
    1%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 816kJ / 196kcal

Product Description

  • Tuna and sweetcorn in seasoned mayonnaise.
  • Tuna flakes Made with juicy sweetcorn in a lightly seasoned mayonnaise
  • Tuna flakes
  • Pack size: 450g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Tuna (Fish) (31%), Sweetcorn (29%), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Sugar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, White Wine Vinegar, Mustard Seed, Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

9 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Pot. Plastic check local recycling Lid. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

450g e Retail

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy816kJ / 196kcal408kJ / 98kcal
Fat13.6g6.8g
Saturates1.1g0.6g
Carbohydrate8.9g4.5g
Sugars1.1g0.6g
Fibre0.7g0.3g
Protein9.2g4.6g
Salt0.5g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Great value for money

5 stars

Great value for money

Usually bought next

Tesco Tuna & Sweetcorn Sandwich Filler 270G

£ 1.55
£0.57/100g

Offer

Tesco Egg Mayonnaise Sandwich Filler 450G

£ 2.20
£0.49/100g

Tesco Cheese & Onion Sandwich Filler 270G

£ 1.55
£0.57/100g

Offer

Tesco White Medium Bread 800G

£ 0.59
£0.07/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here