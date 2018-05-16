Plantur 39 Tonic 200Ml

Product Description
- Phyto-Caffeine Tonic
- Protects hair roots, strengthens hair growth
- Before the menopause, hair roots are protected by high levels of female hormones (estrogen). After the menopause, estrogen levels will decline and the impact of male hormones (testoster-one) will increase. The consequence: hair loss.
- Nature's Phyto active ingredients help the scalp protect itself from the consequences of declining estrogen levels.
- The caffeine-based formula encourages stronger hair growth after the menopause.
- For hair over forty
- Activates hair roots, prevents and reduces hair loss
- Pack size: 200ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Alcohol Denat., Glycerin, Panthenol, Parfum, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Caffeine, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Tromethamine, Zinc PCA, Hexyl Cinnamal, Glycine Soja Seed Extract, Maltodextrin, Niacinamide, Limonene, Linalool, Citronellol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Geraniol, Citric Acid, BHT
Produce of
Made in Germany
Preparation and Usage
- Recommendation: Use the dosage tip to apply product directly to the scalp and massage in. Do not rinse out. Allow solution to penetrate before brushing and then style as usual.
- Use at least one Plantur 39 Phyto-Caffeine Product (shampoo or tonic) every day to supply your hair with sufficient energy.
Name and address
- Dr. Kurt Wolff,
- 33504 Bielefeld,
- Germany.
Net Contents
200ml ℮
