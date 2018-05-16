Plantur 39 Conditioner Fine & Brittle 150Ml

Product Description
- Conditioner for Fine, Brittle Hair
- After the age of 40, the hair reacts more sensitively to stress. In particular, fine thin hair suffers and lacks volume in hair styling. Dr. Wolff has developed this conditioner for this purpose: Structure-firming restorative substances from white tea, corn and wheat regenerate the hair surface and increase its resistance without weighing the hair down. The hair is easy to style, has good grip and more volume.
- For hair over forty
- Pack size: 150ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Hydroxypropyl Starch Phosphate, Glycerin, Cetyl Alcohol, Behentrimonium Chloride, Caffeine, Panthenol, Propylene Glycol, Parfum, Phenoxyethanol, Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein, Quaternium-80, Lactic Acid, Hexyl Cinnamal, Methylparaben, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, Niacinamide, Zinc PCA, Limonene, Ethylparaben, Tetrasodium Etidronate, Linalool, Propylparaben, Sodium Benzoate
Produce of
Made in Germany
Preparation and Usage
- Application: After washing, apply a hazelnut-sized amount of Plantur 39 conditioner into your hair. Leave in for 30 sec. and rinse well.
Name and address
- Dr. Kurt Wolff,
- 33504 Bielefeld,
- Germany.
Return to
- Dr. Kurt Wolff,
- 33504 Bielefeld,
- Germany.
Net Contents
150ml ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020