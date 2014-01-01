By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Red Vines Original Red Twists 141G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Red Vines Original Red Twists 141G
£ 2.50
£1.78/100g
  • Live on the sweet side with red vines
  • The Red Vines® candy you love has a new look.
  • Don't forget to try our other delicious flavors.
  • Grape
  • Cherry
  • Black Licorice
  • Calories Per Serving 140, Total Fat 0g , Sat. Fat 0g, Sugars 16g
  • No preservatives
  • Always fat free
  • Pack size: 141g

Information

Ingredients

Corn Syrup, Wheat Flour, Citric Acid, Artificial Flavor, Red 40

Allergy Information

  • Contains Wheat

Produce of

Made in the USA

Number of uses

Serv. Size: 4 Twists (40g)

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • American Licorice Company,
  • P.O. Box 826,
  • Union City,
  • CA 94587.

Return to

  • Questions or comments?
  • Redvines.com

Net Contents

141g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAmount/Serving
Calories140
Calories from Fat0
Total Fat0g
Sat Fat0g
Trans Fat0g
Sodium 20mg
Total Carb34g
Sugars 16g
Protein 1g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Strawberry Pencils 75G

£ 0.40
£0.53/100g

Offer

Jolly Rancher Fruit Chews 58G

£ 2.00
£3.45/100g

Henry Goode's Strawberry Flavour Liquorice 200G

£ 1.00
£0.50/100g

Gatorade Fierce Grape Drink 591Ml

£ 1.95
£0.33/100ml

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here