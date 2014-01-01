Red Vines Original Red Twists 141G

- Live on the sweet side with red vines
- Grape
- Cherry
- Black Licorice
- Calories Per Serving 140, Total Fat 0g , Sat. Fat 0g, Sugars 16g
- No preservatives
- Always fat free
- Pack size: 141g
Information
Ingredients
Corn Syrup, Wheat Flour, Citric Acid, Artificial Flavor, Red 40
Allergy Information
- Contains Wheat
Produce of
Made in the USA
Number of uses
Serv. Size: 4 Twists (40g)
Additives
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- American Licorice Company,
- P.O. Box 826,
- Union City,
- CA 94587.
Return to
- Questions or comments?
- Redvines.com
Net Contents
141g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Amount/Serving
|Calories
|140
|Calories from Fat
|0
|Total Fat
|0g
|Sat Fat
|0g
|Trans Fat
|0g
|Sodium
|20mg
|Total Carb
|34g
|Sugars
|16g
|Protein
|1g
