Tesco No Added Sugar Orange Drink Pouch 10X200ml

The drink is ok but you cannot insert the straw. Have to cut open with scissors. Not great if on the move.
Send scissors !
I would love to write a review on this item, although I cannot because access to the product was so difficult due to the straw not being able to pierce the carton, as an adult it was even impossible, I know this because when my son returned home from school having not been able to have a drink all day , even with his lunch ( I send in two) these “school packed lunch drinks” where impossible for my child to open, I then proceeded to struggle and fail to open it myself ! Shame on you Tesco !
buy only if you want them for decoration
kids bring these home from school as they can't open them, I don't know what they've done to the packaging but its been changed and it so difficult to get the straw in we resort to scissors and my kids are 13 and 15, don't bother with these!
The hole for the straw is really difficult too pierce , as an adult I find it hard so couldn’t be able too give this in a pack lunch when kids are unaccompanied