Tesco No Added Sugar Orange Drink Pouch 10X200ml
200ml contains
  • Energy58kJ 14kcal
    1%
  • Sugars1.8g
    2%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 29kJ / 7kcal

Product Description

  • Orange Juice Drinks with sweetener
  • Pack size: 2000ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Orange Juice From Concentrate (12%), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flavouring, Sweetener (Sucralose), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid).

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 4 days and by date shown. Best before end: see base of pack.

Produce of

Produced in Republic of Ireland

Preparation and Usage

  • How to insert straw

    Squeeze bottom gently to make top bulge

    Put thumb at top of straw and stick into straw hole

    Release the squeeze and remove thumb

    Drink through straw and enjoy your drink

    On pouch: Insert Straw here

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Packing. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

10 x 200ml e

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml contains200ml contains
Energy29kJ / 7kcal58kJ / 14kcal
Fat0g0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate1.7g3.4g
Sugars0.9g1.8g
Fibre0g0g
Protein0g0g
Salt<0.01g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

The drink is ok but you cannot insert the straw. H

2 stars

The drink is ok but you cannot insert the straw. Have to cut open with scissors. Not great if on the move.

Send scissors !

1 stars

I would love to write a review on this item, although I cannot because access to the product was so difficult due to the straw not being able to pierce the carton, as an adult it was even impossible, I know this because when my son returned home from school having not been able to have a drink all day , even with his lunch ( I send in two) these “school packed lunch drinks” where impossible for my child to open, I then proceeded to struggle and fail to open it myself ! Shame on you Tesco !

buy only if you want them for decoration

1 stars

kids bring these home from school as they can't open them, I don't know what they've done to the packaging but its been changed and it so difficult to get the straw in we resort to scissors and my kids are 13 and 15, don't bother with these!

The hole for the straw is really difficult too pie

4 stars

The hole for the straw is really difficult too pierce , as an adult I find it hard so couldn’t be able too give this in a pack lunch when kids are unaccompanied

