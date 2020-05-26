John West Spreadables Tuna Mayonnaise Sweetcorn 80G

Product Description
- Tuna, Sweetcorn and Mayonnaise Spread
- Make crackers easy peasy with our delicious Cracker Toppers.
- Naturally high in protein
- Pack size: 80G
Information
Ingredients
Skipjack Tuna (Fish) (40%), Water, Sunflower Oil (15%), Sweetcorn (11%), Sugar, Modified Tapioca Starch, Bamboo Fibre, Egg Yolk Powder (1, 0%), Spirit Vinegar, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Salt, Thickeners: Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs, Fish
Storage
Once opened, keep any unused product covered, refrigerated and consume within 2 daysFor Best Before End & Ocean of Catch See End of Can
Produce of
Produced in France
Preparation and Usage
- Why not try them as a snack with breadsticks or as a tasty sandwich filler?
Recycling info
Can. Recyclable
Name and address
- Produced for:
- John West Foods Ltd.,
- Liverpool,
- L3 1BP,
- UK.
Return to
- Drop us a line at ahoy-there@john-west.com
- John West Foods Ltd.,
- Liverpool,
- L3 1BP,
- UK.
Net Contents
80g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|948 kJ / 228 kcal
|Fat
|17g
|(of which saturates)
|(2.1g)
|Carbohydrate
|5.0g
|(of which sugars)
|(2.1g)
|Fibre
|1.6g
|Protein
|13g
|Salt
|1.0g
