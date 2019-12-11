By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Loyd Grossman Moroccan Tagine 350G

1.5(2)Write a review
Loyd Grossman Moroccan Tagine 350G
£ 1.50
£0.43/100g

Per 1/2 pouch (175g) portion
  • Energy775kJ 186kcal
    9%
  • Fat9.6g
    14%
  • Saturates1.1g
    6%
  • Sugars10.6g
    12%
  • Salt1.28g
    21%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 443kJ

Product Description

  • An exotic harmony of sun ripened tomatoes, apricots, ginger and cumin, spiced with red chilli
  • For recipe ideas and inspiration visit www.loydgrossmansauces.co.uk and follow us on Twitter @LoydFood
  • One of your 5 a day**
  • **Half a pouch serving equals 1 of your 5 a day
  • "My sauces use the right combination of carefully chosen ingredients to make sure that you always get vibrant flavour."
  • For two in 20 mins
  • Just add... chicken
  • Real meat stock
  • No artificial colours
  • Pack size: 350g

Information

Ingredients

Tomatoes (44%), Tomato Purée, Onion, Dried Apricot (5%) (contains Sulphites), Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Chicken Stock (Chicken Stock, Salt), Sugar, Maize Starch, Garlic Purée, Concentrated Lemon Juice (contains Sulphites), Red Chilli Purée, Ground Coriander, Ground Cumin, Mint, Parsley, Ground Ginger, Ground Turmeric, Sea Salt, Ground Cinnamon

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, refrigerate & use within 3 days.

Preparation and Usage

  • Get Flavour...
  • 1. Dice 2 chicken breasts (300g) and gently fry in a little oil for 3-5 minutes until browned.
  • 2. Add the sauce and simmer gently for 10 minutes or until chicken is cooked through.
  • Please ensure food is fully cooked and piping hot throughout before serving.
  • 3. Serve with Cous Cous.
  • Serves 2
  • Why not try... For a shepherds pie with a twist, use this sauce with minced lamb or beef, top with mashed potato and cook in the oven for 20 minutes until golden brown.
  • Natural separation is possible so shake well before use.

Number of uses

This pouch contains approximately 2 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Recycling info

Pouch. Mixed Material - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

Return to

  • Get in Touch
  • If you have any problems with this sauce please keep this pouch and contact the address on pack or phone 0800 389 8548 (ROI 1850 202929)
  • The Premier Foods Group,
  • PO Box 66093,
  • London,
  • W4 9EX.

Net Contents

350g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer 1/2 pouch (175g) portion
Energy 443kJ775kJ106kcal186kcal
Fat 5.5g9.6g
Of which Saturates 0.6g1.1g
Carbohydrates10.0g17.5g
Of which Sugars 6.0g10.6g
Fibre 2.9g5.0g
Protein 2.7g4.7g
Salt 0.73g1.28g
This pouch contains approximately 2 portions--

2 Reviews

Average of 1.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Overpriced

2 stars

Crap and bland. Also overpriced.

Do not buy this product

1 stars

One of the cheapest and nastiest sauces ever to appear on a supermarket shelf. Not a cheap price though, so do not even think about wasting your money.

