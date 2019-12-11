Loyd Grossman Moroccan Tagine 350G

Overpriced
Crap and bland. Also overpriced.
Do not buy this product
One of the cheapest and nastiest sauces ever to appear on a supermarket shelf. Not a cheap price though, so do not even think about wasting your money.
Tomatoes (44%), Tomato Purée, Onion, Dried Apricot (5%) (contains Sulphites), Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Chicken Stock (Chicken Stock, Salt), Sugar, Maize Starch, Garlic Purée, Concentrated Lemon Juice (contains Sulphites), Red Chilli Purée, Ground Coriander, Ground Cumin, Mint, Parsley, Ground Ginger, Ground Turmeric, Sea Salt, Ground Cinnamon
Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, refrigerate & use within 3 days.
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Per 1/2 pouch (175g) portion
|Energy
|443kJ
|775kJ
|106kcal
|186kcal
|Fat
|5.5g
|9.6g
|Of which Saturates
|0.6g
|1.1g
|Carbohydrates
|10.0g
|17.5g
|Of which Sugars
|6.0g
|10.6g
|Fibre
|2.9g
|5.0g
|Protein
|2.7g
|4.7g
|Salt
|0.73g
|1.28g
