Loyd Grossman Stroganoff 330G

wow want more
sliced chicken fillets into small strips and sliced mushrooms very thin part cooked in small amount oil then simmered in sauce, served with rice and cheesy garlic bread.... beautiful. Have used the sauce jars before and was not impressed but loved these.
Overpriced
Overpriced and small portions.
Stroganoff sauce - recommended
I was impresssed by this sauce. Add to some fried strips of beef medallion and simmer for 15 minutes for a tasty and quick dinner. The pack gives two good portions and once made it freezes well.
Pimped out Mayo, YUCK!
Wow, easily one of the worst stroganoff sauces I've ever eaten. Tastes like nando's perinase.