Loyd Grossman Stroganoff 330G

3(4)Write a review
Loyd Grossman Stroganoff 330G
£ 1.50
£0.46/100g

Offer

Per 1/2 pouch (165g) portion
  • Energy845kJ 203kcal
    10%
  • Fat14.9g
    21%
  • Saturates4.8g
    24%
  • Sugars7.4g
    8%
  • Salt1.07g
    18%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 512kJ

Product Description

  • Cooking Sauces Stroganoff
  • For recipe ideas and inspiration visit www.loydgrossmansauces.co.uk
  • A deliciously rich creamy combination of double cream and brandy with chestnut mushrooms and a hint of smoked paprika
  • ''My sauces use the right combination of carefully chosen ingredients to make sure that you always get vibrant flavour.''
  • For two in 20 mins
  • Just add... beef
  • Real meat stock
  • No artificial colours
  • Pack size: 330g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Chestnut Mushrooms (12%), Onion, Tomato Purée, Double Cream (6%) (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Brandy (4%), Sugar, Maize Starch, Modified Maize Starch, Whey Protein Concentrate (from Milk), Concentrated Lemon Juice (contains Sulphites), Salted Butter (Milk), Garlic Purée, Beef Stock (Beef Stock, Beef Extract, Water, Salt), Paprika, Sea Salt, Parsley, Smoked Paprika, Egg Yolk Powder, Cayenne Pepper, Salt

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, refrigerate & use within 3 days.

Preparation and Usage

  • Get Flavour...
  • 1. Slice beef steak (300g) and gently fry in a little oil for 3-5 minutes until browned.
  • 2. Add the sauce and simmer gently for 10 minutes or until beef is cooked through.
  • Please ensure food is fully cooked and piping hot throughout before serving.
  • 3. Before serving stir through 2 tbsp of sour cream (optional) and serve with rice.
  • Serves 2
  • Why Not Try... this recipe works just as well with chicken. Garnish your side of ribbon tagliatelle with butter and parsley for the perfect tasty side dish.
  • Natural separation is possible so shake well before use.

Number of uses

This pouch contains approximately 2 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Recycling info

Pouch. Mixed Material - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Premier Foods Group Ltd,
  • PO Box 66093,
  • London,
  • W4 9EX.

Return to

  • Get in Touch
  • If you have any problems with this sauce please keep this pouch and contact the address on pack or phone 0800 389 8548 (ROI 1850 202929).
  • Premier Foods Group Ltd,
  • PO Box 66093,
  • London,
  • W4 9EX.

Net Contents

330g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer 1/2 pouch (165g) portion
Energy 512kJ845kJ123kcal203kcal
Fat 9.0g14.9g
Of which Saturates 2.9g4.8g
Carbohydrates8.6g14.2g
Of which Sugars4.5g7.4g
Fibre 0.7g1.2g
Protein 1.6g2.6g
Salt 0.65g1.07g
This pouch contains approximately 2 portions--

4 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Help other customers like you

wow want more

5 stars

sliced chicken fillets into small strips and sliced mushrooms very thin part cooked in small amount oil then simmered in sauce, served with rice and cheesy garlic bread.... beautiful. Have used the sauce jars before and was not impressed but loved these.

Overpriced

2 stars

Overpriced and small portions.

Stroganoff sauce - recommended

5 stars

I was impresssed by this sauce. Add to some fried strips of beef medallion and simmer for 15 minutes for a tasty and quick dinner. The pack gives two good portions and once made it freezes well.

Pimped out Mayo, YUCK!

1 stars

Wow, easily one of the worst stroganoff sauces I've ever eaten. Tastes like nando's perinase.

