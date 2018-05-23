By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Fred&Flo 2 Pack Cotbed Fitted Sheets White

5(69)Write a review
Fred&Flo 2 Pack Cotbed Fitted Sheets White
£ 8.00
£4.00/each
  • TESCO UK COT BED 2 FITTED SHEETS WHITE, TESCO UK COT BED 2 FITTED SHEETS PINK, TESCO UK COT BED 2 FITTED SHEETS BLUE
  • 100% COTTON
  • L140cm x W70cm.
  • 100% cotton
  • Machine washable

Information

Produce of

Produced in Pakistan

Preparation and Usage

  • WASH BAFORE USE WASH SIMILAR COLOR TOGETHER COLOR SAFE DETERGENTS RECOMMENDED IRON ON REVERSE FOR A PRISTINE FINISH IF REQUIRED
  • MAXIMUM TEMPERATURE 40 C GENTLE WASH DO NOT BLEACH TUMBLE DRY LOW HEAT IRON WARM DO NOT DRY CLEAN

Warnings

  • Keep away from fire. Do not let your baby overheat. Please retain this information for future reference.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

2 x Cotbed Fitted Sheets

Safety information

View more safety information

Keep away from fire. Do not let your baby overheat. Please retain this information for future reference.

Good quality at a great price

5 stars

Purchased the blue set instore but had to order the white pack online as not available in store. Fits my baby’s cot bed mattress perfectly (140cm by 70cm and 10cm deep). No lifting or gathering, stays flat even with little wriggling about all night.

Just what I needed!

5 stars

I've been trying to find fitted sheets to fit my boys toddler beds and so fair failed, but finally looked on the Tesco Direct website and found these! They fit perfectly and are confortable.

Good value for money

5 stars

I bought this couple weeks ago. Arrived quick. Washed it before use and absolutely nothing happened to it. Fits well on the materace and looks comfy. Recomended.

Soft

3 stars

These sheets are lovely and soft, they wash well but my only bug bear is they are slightly off white, this could just be me being picky though.

cot bedding

4 stars

brought a month ago for the little ones bed. nice and good quality for the price

Swift delivery

5 stars

Arrived quickly and sheets were of good quality fit price

Great sheets

4 stars

Great sheets, good value and they fit very nicely.

Nice fit

5 stars

I bought my product 2 weeks ago I was that happy with the way they fitted and washed,that i bought more.

Great quality

5 stars

Bought these a few weeks ago & they are the best quality. Wash really well & are really soft for my baby!

Fitted sheets

5 stars

Fit well and feel good. Does the job perfectly. Definitely recommend.

