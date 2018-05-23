Fred&Flo 2 Pack Cotbed Fitted Sheets White

Good quality at a great price
Purchased the blue set instore but had to order the white pack online as not available in store. Fits my baby’s cot bed mattress perfectly (140cm by 70cm and 10cm deep). No lifting or gathering, stays flat even with little wriggling about all night.
Just what I needed!
I've been trying to find fitted sheets to fit my boys toddler beds and so fair failed, but finally looked on the Tesco Direct website and found these! They fit perfectly and are confortable.
Good value for money
I bought this couple weeks ago. Arrived quick. Washed it before use and absolutely nothing happened to it. Fits well on the materace and looks comfy. Recomended.
Soft
These sheets are lovely and soft, they wash well but my only bug bear is they are slightly off white, this could just be me being picky though.
cot bedding
brought a month ago for the little ones bed. nice and good quality for the price
Swift delivery
Arrived quickly and sheets were of good quality fit price
Great sheets
Great sheets, good value and they fit very nicely.
Nice fit
I bought my product 2 weeks ago I was that happy with the way they fitted and washed,that i bought more.
Great quality
Bought these a few weeks ago & they are the best quality. Wash really well & are really soft for my baby!
Fitted sheets
Fit well and feel good. Does the job perfectly. Definitely recommend.