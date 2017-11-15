By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Fred&Flo 2 Pack Moses Fitted Sheets White

4.5(47)Write a review
£ 4.00
£2.00/each
  • Tesco Moses 2 Fitted Sheets White, Tesco Moses 2 Fitted Sheets Pink
  • 100% COTTON
  • L75cm x W28cm.
  • 100% cotton
  • Machine washable

Produced in Pakistan

  • WASH BAFORE USE WASH SIMILAR COLOR TOGETHER COLOR SAFE DETERGENTS RECOMMENDED IRON ON REVERSE FOR A PRISTINE FINISH IF REQUIRED
  • MAXIMUM TEMPERATURE 40 C GENTLE WASH DO NOT BLEACH TUMBLE DRY LOW HEAT IRON WARM DO NOT DRY CLEAN

  • Keep away from fire. Do not let your baby overheat. Please retain this information for future reference.

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

2 x Moses Fitted Sheets

47 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Do what they should do

3 stars

As above. Do what they should do. No issues with them. Good value.

Good quality for price

4 stars

These are great for the price, unfortunately they did not fit my Mamas and Papas mattress so unable to use them

Does the job

4 stars

Not used them for long but seem like a very good buy.

Cheap and cheerful, but still good quality

5 stars

Very surprised how soft the material is and the quality is good

Happy customer

5 stars

I bought this for my new baby girl, and I'm very glad with the purchase

Excellent fit

5 stars

Better fit for the icandy pram than Mothercare sheets

Good value

4 stars

Fits well, good value compared to other more expensive sheets. Quick delivery from Tesco.

Great value

5 stars

Purchased recently, good quality and fit for Moses Basket, washes well.

Perfect fit

5 stars

these are excellent little sheets for my Tesco Moses Basket

Great fit

5 stars

Bought this for my granddaughter's Moses basket fits well I'm very pleased

